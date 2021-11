The world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency is quickly expanding, with many businesses taking a stake in the growing digital infrastructure. From record labels to musicians, several are attempting to get in on the newfound financial gains. Now local dining, hospitality, and entertainment corporation Landry's is throwing their hat into the ring. Landry's, helmed by Tillman J. Fertitta and known for restaurants like Saltgrass Steak House, The Oceanaire, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Rainforest Cafe will now offer a bitcoin loyalty program.

