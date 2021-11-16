Cazoo Snaps up Swipcar for €30M to Hit the Gas on Growing Across Europe

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The German Historical Museum in Berlin announced the acquisition of an archive of some 15,000 objects and ephemera related to the history of anti-Semitism, ranging from anti-Semitic postcards and playing cards to concentration camp currency and food ration cards. Amassed over the course of three decades by the late German civil engineer Wolfgang Haney, who lost family in the Holocaust, the items chart the development of anti-Semitism in Europe since the late 19th century. They have been acquired for their significance as a historical record; as an educational bulwark against present-day anti-Semitism, which is on the rise in Germany; and to keep the items from dispersing throughout the free market, where potential buyers may well have anti-Semitic motives — not to mention little interest in connecting personal or looted objects with their rightful owners.

