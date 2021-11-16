ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazoo Snaps up Swipcar for €30M to Hit the Gas on Growing Across Europe

 6 days ago
Online car retailer Cazoo has acquired motor vehicle subscription platform Swipcar for €30 million in cash and Cazoo shares, according to a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 16). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Swipcar operates its car subscription platform across Spain, Italy and Portugal and offers...

