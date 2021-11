After 3 years of writing songs for his recent project, Dave has completed his latest music project titled “Blessed.” The project is a Christian contemporary music release with genres that span CCM, Praise, Worship, Country/Rock, and even a couple of blues tunes. Dave has been a musician since 1979 and writing music has always been his passion. His parents bought him his first guitar Christmas of 1979 and signed him up for lessons at Fraley’s Music in East Liverpool. The passion for music never died and Dave ended up moving back home after serving in the Air Force and opening DC Music Store in Calcutta which has been in business since 1998.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO