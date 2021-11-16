Rising producers ILVS and Feb combine talents on catchy collab “About You”
Rising producers ILVS and Feb come together for an uplifting collaboration on “About You”—an anthemic dance track featuring bold vocals from alt-soul act Es.Kay. Combining Italian talent Feb’s dark and mysterious deep house vibes with Greece-based ILVS’s emotive approach,...
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared a new single as Silk Sonic, ‘Smokin Out the Window’. Following on from ‘Leave the Door Open’ and ‘Skate’, it’s the third song to be released from the duo’s debut collaborative album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, ahead of its arrival next week.
Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”
Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
Sydney based artist, producer and songwriter Roy Bing has already made an impact on the electro-dance scene with one viral hit, and now he’s back with yet another infectious dancefloor banger. ‘Signals Crossed’ – featuring Alter Boy, BOI and ANGE – is the catchy follow up to his high-energy electro-dance...
Hailing from Greece and Italy respectively, house talents ILVS and Feb have received massive acclaim within the industry, yet their latest collaborative release “About You” proves that they’re only getting started. Coming to digital platforms via Sam Feldt’s very own Heartfeldt Records, “About You” brings intoxicating energy to the table, combining emotive vocals with catchy melodies and groovy drums.
"In The Making" is the success-themed anthem brought to us by Icon Island. The Icon Island produced record is a smooth pop-infused dance track bolstered by bright piano chords, warm and pulsating basslines, and punchy four to the floor drums reminiscent of the 2010s EDM revival era. Canadian singer Jvanz is featured on the song and delivers a vibrant and impassioned performance with his malleable vocal runs and lancing falsetto that helps drive the record. Overall, "In The Making" is an uplifting and motivational track that aims to fire up listeners' inner ambition towards their goals.
LA-based 90's dream pop act Sugarplum Fairies release their first new music in years with slow-mo offering “Tears,” taken from their upcoming collection Altar Songs 1998-2021. Led by frontwoman Silvia Ryder's signature whispered vocals, the track weaves a swooning soundscape with hazy, shoe-gaze vibes. Uber slow and drenched in a...
Shoegaze outfit Letting Up Despite Great Faults showcases an upbeat and softer side to their usually gritty artistry on anthemic single “Corners Pressed,” taken of their upcoming album IV which is their first in over eight years. With a dreamy soundscape built on a bed of swirling guitars and bass, the track is a blissful slice of escapism.
Suffolk dream-pop duo Amethysts trace their journey so far on the expansive self-titled debut album, building emotive arrangements across 13 intricate, ambient tracks. Marking what the duo describe as “exciting times” in their music, the album lays the foundation for Amethysts' sonic evolution. Opening with the grounding, spoken-word “Intro,” before...
Although migrating away from your home country is never easy, being able to see different parts of the world and receive potential opportunities is a blessing. Born in Nigeria, rising artist Wil Akogu moved to the states when he was 11-years-old, bouncing between American cultural hubs like Chicago and Los Angeles. Though he was around a new influence, Akogu never lost his connection to his culture, as he meshed elements of his homeland with styles from where he built himself as an artist. Looking to showcase this style, he checks in with his impressive new album, Die An Idea.
Composer and producer Johan Lenox has connected with singer Ant Clemons for a lush new single entitled "You Up?". This release marks another addition to Lenox's impressive resume, one that includes work with Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and more. Working within his traditional orchestral sound, "You Up?"'s rich, warm production melds smoothly with Clemons' refreshing vocal style, making for an infectious sonic blend.
Musical soulmates Aesop Rock and producer Blockhead have a long-standing symbiotic relationship dating back to 2000’s Float album, which has naturally gained cult underground status, as is the standard for artists of their grizzled ilk. Operating with an instinctive understanding of how to play off each other’s dynamic and occupy the spaces left by their counterpart, the two have cranked out some milestones and some era-definers in the years that followed, including Aesop albums Labor Days and None Shall Pass. Left to stagnate for the past 14 years, this legendary partnership has triumphantly returned with a new album, Garbology, on Rhymesayers Entertainment, and it unceremoniously sets standards without missing a step or an opportunity to get weird.
Houston's $later 281 has come through with a new single called "ThreeTwoOne" which finds him showcasing his impressive technical rap skills over top of an ominous instrumental. Re-emerging on the music scene after taking a hiatus due to tribulations in his personal life, this latest single marks a triumphant return for the 21 year-old artist.
Turkish-London-based independent singer-songwriter Jem shares the transfixing single "Secrets". Despite being his debut release, the cinematic cut reveals an artist rooted with wisdom and the clarity of exactly the kind of artist he wishes to be. Blending Middle Eastern percussions and bolstered by a rock-infused guitar, the single pairs his...
Born in Nigeria, then migrating to the DC-Maryland-Virginia area, and finally relocating to Brooklyn, New York, multi-disciplinary artist Stephn's music has been formed through his unique experiences, both as an immigrant and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Creating twisting neo-soul masterpieces that don't shy away from the realities of love and loss, as well as struggles with self-esteem and mental health, there aren't many artists capable of what he is delivering before our eyes at this very moment. "Ultraviolet" is his first release in over a year and signals a new dawn in the direction of the soon-to-be neo-soul star.
Born in Miami to Panamanian and Cuban immigrants, Miami-based artist riela used her exposure to different art forms and music genres like disco, pop, R&B, and Panamanian reggaetón to create her own fresh mix of pop and R&B. If you’re a fan of latin pop with the vibe of Kali Uchis or Omar Apollo, this one’s for you. Today, riela shares her new single "if you let me."
It is said that you can try and run from your problems, but you can never run away from yourself. The Velvicks release their latest riveting rock anthem, “ChaChaCha,” detailing the story of a woman who flees Mexico City only to discover her problems have followed her. Highlighting gritty guitars, pounding drums and fiery vocals, the track hits hard, as Vick Nader sings, “she drove all the way down from Mexico City/making decisions was never your best.”
LA-based act Alexa Van delivers a haunting slice of pop-rock on “Space,” which delves into the suffocating feel of being trapped by society, led by her gritty vocals and catchy pop soundscapes for an immersive experience. The intensely layered track which lays Van’s powerful voice over foreboding beats, brings to life the feel of being boxed in by the stresses of life.
Growing up, Alann8h and her four siblings split their time between her two hometowns of Bangkok, Thailand, and Whistler, Canada. Jumping between two different places, she’s always felt grounded in music. Those two different cultures have shaped her personality and her artistry. Her music thus far is characterized with steady tempos and lounge-like productions and accompanied by the strength of a guitar, piano, or double bass. On her newest EP Apollo 8, she comes into focus on the mesmerizing track “Rings of Saturn”.
Continuing its legacy as what the New York Times referred to as a “pilgrimage event on the global techno calendar,” Time Warp is slated to make its overdue return to New York this weekend following a two-year hiatus. In collaboration with Teksupport, this year's new Brooklyn location will play host to two days of audiovisual technical immersion soundtracked by some of house and techno’s top talent.
"Blanket" is the latest release from emerging 15-year-old singer Dalby Biehl who caught our attention with her unique genre-bending style. The mid-tempo pop record details the type of love the young singer yearns for and fully pours her heart on wax with evocative songwriting that listeners can relate to. The Tricky Stewart produced record oozes a rich foundation of lush guitar riffs, cinematic string textures peppered by a crispy drum groove that drives it to a plateau. Despite her young age, Dalby sounds like a veteran with her commanding vocal runs and layered harmonies that linger in the ear long after.
