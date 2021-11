BRIDGEWATER - The greatest season in Tewksbury High volleyball history came to a spectacular close, Tuesday night, when the top-seeded Redmen fell in the MIAA Div. 3 State semifinals to fourth-seeded Old Rochester, 3-2. The Bulldogs, who won their 19th match in a row, won the first set before the Redmen found their game and rallied to take a two sets to one lead. The fourth game was extremely tight all the way before Old Rochester prevailed. While Tewksbury's defense was phenomenal throughout the last four games, anyway, it could not find enough offense in the fifth game before the Bulldogs moved on to the final with a 25-15, 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11 triumph.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO