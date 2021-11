While I want them to win, I will be satisfied with them as long as they continue to play hard, and not give up. FSU / Florida might decide a certain coach’s future. I agree with all that's written here. FSU dominated the first half and looked good on the first drive of the second half and then just seemed to fall apart. They gave up 20 unanswered points and committed way too many stupid penalties (some that were questionable) and seemed to try and give away the game. If they play like the next weekend it will probably be the last game they play this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO