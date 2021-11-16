ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “Party Down” Revival Is A Go

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz has officially handed out a six-episode order for a new instalment of cult 2009 comedy series “Party Down” about a Los Angeles catering team. Adam...

Primetimer

Starz orders Party Down revival: Lizzy Caplan is the only original cast member not returning

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have closed deals to return for the new season for a six-episode third season revival of the L.A. catering team comedy that ran for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. "The formal green light follows lengthy negotiations with the cast, which recently were completed," according to Deadline, which adds that Caplan's busy schedule "could not accommodate Party Down’s 2022 production start, believed to be in mid-January." Caplan recently signed on to star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series and FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble. Party Down creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge will return to oversee the show. Enbom will serve as showrunner. Thomas said in March that a 2019 reunion led to the Party Down revival. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in March, admitting that getting all actors together would be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”
brooklynvegan.com

‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.
digitalspy.com

True Blood and Party Down star's next TV series revealed

True Blood and Party Down star Lizzy Caplan is set to take on an iconic role in her new TV series, which is an adaptation of psychological thriller movie Fatal Attraction. Variety reports that Caplan will star in the series as Alex, a woman who becomes obsessed with her married lover after having a brief affair. The role was made famous by Glenn Close in the movie version, who picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Alex.
EW.com

Remake it or make it go away? Showrunners weigh in on the revival trend

"Every once in a while, a reboot has a reason for being. One of my favorite ideas was Westworld because they did it from the robots' point of view. I thought it was. revelatory. But other times they're rebooting something because they've got the rights, and it's not such an exciting idea. People have approached me about rebooting Desperate Housewives, but it's kind of like my feeling toward The Golden Girls: The Golden Girls was a terrific idea, but the magic of that show was the cast. We had the perfect group.
“Reno 911,” “Afterparty,” “Father” Set Dates

Several upcoming series have just announced premiere dates. Paramount+ has set a December 23rd launch for “Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon,” a special that sees the cast reunite as the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department go on the hunt for the Q behind all the QAnon conspiracies. Next,...
Eisenberg Leads FX’s “Fleishman” Series

Jesse Eisenberg has been cast in the title role in FX on Hulu’s limited series “Fleishman Is In Trouble” based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel. The story revolves around recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before he got married.
First Trailer: HBO’s “The Gilded Age”

Originally set up at NBC and then moved to HBO, the lavish period drama “The Gilded Age” is finally real with the premium cabler debuting the show’s first trailer today. Hailing from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes and set in the early 1880s, the story follows Marian Brook – the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves into the home of her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City.
TV News: SAS, Shining, Queen, Beforeigners

Epix has acquired U.S. rights to the six-part limited series “SAS: Rogue Heroes” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Dominic West, Alfie Allen and Sofia Boutella star. The dramatized account follows how Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed during WWII after an officer realised traditional...
Lizzy Caplan
Paul Rudd
Martin Starr
Ken Marino
Jane Lynch
Megan Mullally
Ryan Hansen
Casting: Weaver, Brown, Coolidge, Wolff, Gilford

Jacki Weaver has joined the cast of the dramedy series “Hello Tomorrow” on the Apple TV+ service. Set in a retro-future world, this follows a group of travelling salesmen selling lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup leads the cast with Weaver playing his caustic and manipulative mother. Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison...
Teaser Trailer: Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy”

Hulu has released the first trailer for the high-profile event series “Pam & Tommy” along with setting a February 2nd premiere date. The series explores the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video – the honeymoon tape of “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) – which was stolen by a disgruntled electrician.
TV News: Titan, Trivial, Manifest, Billy, Emily

Crunchyroll has announced that the second part of the final season of anime smash “Attack on Titan” will kick off on the service starting January 9th. The series will be available subtitled in eight languages and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The series will also simultaneously release on Funimation and Hulu. [Source: Crunchyroll]
‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
“MacGruber” Series Sets December Launch

Peacock has announced a December 16th premiere date for “MacGruber,” the eight-episode action-comedy series continuation of the 2010 cult comedy feature based on the SNL sketches. Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles from the film while Billy Zane takes on the role of the film’s villain...
Every Scripted TV Series from BIPOC Creators or Showrunners in 2022-2023

Progress continues to be incremental in front of and behind television cameras in Hollywood. An October 2021 UCLA Television Diversity study examined 461 scripted television shows airing or streaming during the 2019-20 season. It revealed that only 32.1 percent of scripted broadcast network shows, 28.1 percent on cable TV, and 26.8 percent on streaming platforms, featured majority non-white casts. Each category saw an increase of roughly 2-3 percent over the previous season. In summary, despite popular claims of a “renaissance” for BIPOC creatives in Hollywood (especially for African Americans), there’s still much work to be done on the matter of...
The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol,” Variety has learned. The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors...
Amazon Prime Video Announces ‘As We See It’ Release Date and Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced the upcoming series “As We See It” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 21, 2022 and released a trailer for it. The series follows 20-something roommates — Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), who are on the autism spectrum — as they strive to get jobs, make friends and fall in love. The trailer features each of the roommates tackling their goals, with the help of family and friends along the way. “I think you are such a beautiful person that you shouldn’t have to hide who you are,” says their...
