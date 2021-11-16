Eligible Berkshire County Residents Can Get Help With Heating Bills

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the city of Benton Harbor have announced a pilot program to help pay the water and sewer bills of Benton Harbor residents who are past due on their bills or in disconnect status. The federally funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will help those households who have had their water shut off or are in danger of it by paying the full cost to reconnect or prevent a disconnect. That’s even if the amount includes costs other than water. A resident who gets help through the program will have a guarantee of service for at least 90 days. To qualify, an applicant must have a residential account, be in arrears, and be under 150% Federal Poverty Limit or receiving federal or state assistance. The city is providing the state with a list of customer accounts that are past due, and people who want to apply can call 211.

