CONWAY — The curtain fell on a memorable Kennett High boys’ soccer season on a muddy, rain-soaked field in Bow in the opening round of the Division II tournament on Oct. 26. The result, a 7-0 defeat to the Falcons, was not what the Eagles were looking for, but they left the pitch with their heads held high and can take solace in what they accomplished this fall.

13 DAYS AGO