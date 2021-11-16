ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tech Talk: Blockchain

By Michael Catmouse
pensacolavoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever you get into a conversation regarding cryptocurrency, the concept of Blockchain always pops up. As one of the primary backbone technical systems behind cryptocurrency, Blockchain is something you can talk about with fellow cryptocurrency enthusiasts for hours and hours. However, some people avoid such discussions for they feel that Blockchain...

www.pensacolavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Smart Contracts#Dlt#Healthcare Supply Chains#Media Travel Insurance#Agricultural Sports
The Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $500 in Ethereum in 2015, Here's How Rich You'd Be Now

Cryptocurrency has created $2.6 trillion in wealth. Ethereum was the world’s first programmable blockchain. Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is on the rise. Few (if any) asset classes are as polarizing as cryptocurrency. On one side, companies like MicroStrategy and Square have embraced the trend, adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. But on the other side, esteemed investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have rejected the trend. In fact, Munger once called Bitcoin "disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization."
STOCKS
Silicon Republic

Jobs for Dublin as US blockchain tech firm ConsenSys expands headcount

ConsenSys is creating 400 jobs globally as part of its bid to make blockchain and decentralised finance mainstream. US blockchain software company ConsenSys plans to create 400 jobs across its global locations, including several positions at its growing Dublin base. The company is a major player on the Web3 scene,...
JOBS
VentureBeat

Quantum Tech Partners: Blockchain game companies raised $1.9B in past nine months

Blockchain, crypto, and nonfungible token (NFT) game companies have raised $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Quantum Tech Partners. Alina Soltys, cofounder of Quantum Tech Partners, said the stats were part of a record nine months of financial activity for...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Hot Hardware

Helium Startup Using Blockchain Tech And Radio Waves To Build A New Internet

A fledgling startup, dubbed Helium, is looking to build a new internet service of sorts, that employs block chain technology. Cryptocurrency is something that has become a somewhat common part of many financial portfolio. In fact, many Millennial and Gen Z investors have made quite a bit of money dabbling in various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Doge, Etherium and Shiba Inu. Now you can add another to the list called Helium, or HNT.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Philadelphia To Integrate Blockchain With Government

The city of Philadelphia launched its own blockchain initiative aiming to integrate distributed ledger technology with the municipal government. What Happened: The city invites people involved with blockchain technology and smart contracts to contact staff working on the project to help, according to an announcement by the City of Philadelphia Chief Innovation Officer Mark Wheeler.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum Scaling Altcoins Are Surging As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Consolidate

The altcoins for two Ethereum network scaling solutions are continuing to trend upwards despite the overall crypto market correction of the last week. Scaling solution blockchains are typically second-layer protocols like off-chain layers or side chains built on top of main chains like Ethereum to increase transaction throughput. The Loopring (LRC) platform is one such scaling solution, empowering users to develop Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
imore.com

Apple's Tech Talks 2021 program debuts more content for developers

Apple brought back Tech Talks for developers in October. The 2021 schedule includes 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours. The third set of content and office hours has dropped for those attending. The third set of Apple's Tech Talks 2021 program is out!. In an update on the Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
prweek.com

Tech Talk with Similarweb’s Jessica Bohm

We describe ourselves as similar to Google Analytics but for the entire digital world. If you have Google Analytics, it can tell you about your own website. But we can tell you about any website in the world. It can be your competitor, your client or a look at the industry at large. You can understand the industry from a very high level by aggregating websites or you can look at what’s going on in a competitive set. You can get granular to understand the digital marketing strategy of a particular site and what kinds of keywords they may be getting traffic from.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Doctors Without Borders is now using blockchain tech for medical record storage

At a November 11 press conference, blockchain- based document security company Transcrypts announced a partnership with Doctors Without Borders, or DWB, that began on October 14th. Working together, they have already uploaded 6500 immunization records to the blockchain, with a goal of 76000 by 2022. Most of the recorded immunizations...
HEALTH
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy