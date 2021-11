The Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons will take the field on Sunday, but one key part of the Cowboys offense will not be there. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice all week because of his ankle, bone spurs being the exact culprit. We won’t have to wait to see if Smith can play in the Atlanta game, he’s out. Terence Steele will once again have to manage at left tackle while La’el Collins mans his customary right tackle. Last week this arrangement worked out very poorly for the Cowboys, they will need that to change on Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO