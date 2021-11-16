ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ever wanted to sit on a Kansas City board or commission? Here’s how the appointment process works

By Emily Wolf
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIhRo_0cyUifHE00

Passionate about historic preservation? There’s a commission for that . How about parking policy? There’s a board for that , too. Whatever issue is on your mind, it might also be the focus of a board or commission in Kansas City, Missouri, part of the larger city government that makes decisions affecting just about every aspect of our lives.

With hundreds of board positions comes the need for hundreds of appointees — and one of them could be you. Those interested can get onto a Kansas City, Missouri, board or commission via several routes.

How are board and commission members chosen?

Why should I apply for a board position in KCMO?

Where can I apply to a Kansas City board or commission?

Who handles applications for Kansas City boards and commissions?

How long does the process of filling a Kansas City board or commission position take?

What am I agreeing to by taking a Kansas City board position?

How are board and commission members chosen?

The mayor may invite a community member to accept an appointment based on that person’s expertise in specific areas or as a result of past civic engagement, such as regularly participating in public meetings.

Some boards and commissions have specific qualifications for members — spots may be designated for council members or specific department staff. Other boards are a mix of mayoral picks and appointees from other entities. The Land Bank Board of Commissioners , for example, has members appointed by the mayor, Kansas City Public Schools and Jackson County.

Residents can also apply to a board or commission. Their experience will be evaluated, and if they’re deemed to be a good fit, they’ll be offered a position.

Why should I apply for a board position in KCMO?

Serving on a board or commission can help ensure diverse voices are heard on various issues.

The city has committed to increasing diversity on its boards and commissions in recent years. Earlier this year, the mayor’s office announced it had received a $15,000 grant to help recruit and train women interested in being involved in city government.  Morgan Said, a spokesperson with the mayor’s office, said the city is continuing to go after grants to increase board and commission diversity.

Board service can be an opportunity to tackle an issue close to your heart — making roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians , for example, or advocating for Kansas City’s LGBTQ community .

Where can I apply to a Kansas City board or commission?

People interested in joining a board or commission can apply through an online form. In addition to employment and demographic information, applicants must provide three references who can be contacted by the mayor’s office.

Turning in an application does not ensure someone will be offered a position. A list of boards and commissions, as well as current vacancies, can be found here .

Who handles applications for Kansas City boards and commissions?

Applications are assessed by the boards and commissions manager in the mayor’s office, who reviews resumes and other information submitted by candidates. The manager will also call people who want to get involved but don’t have a specific commission in mind, and talk through what would best suit their interests and expertise.

People looking for further guidance should contact the mayor’s office.

How long does the process of filling a Kansas City board or commission position take?

The timeline for filling  positions varies. Boards and commissions with charter-mandated responsibilities take priority over smaller boards when it comes to filling vacant positions.

Some positions have four-year terms, so it could be several years before a newly elected mayor can appoint new board members. Many of former Mayor Sly James’ appointees are still active on boards — their replacements will begin with the new year.

Boards that are not charter-mandated or tied to specific grants may remain inactive until appointees are chosen, and others may be allowed to disband after members’ terms expire.

What am I agreeing to by taking a Kansas City board position?

Board and commission members must fill out annual conflict of interest forms, consent to a potential background check and submit an acknowledgement form that attests they will “assist the board or commission in achieving its mission by being fully engaged, informed, participatory, and respectful to the other individuals with whom I serve and represent.”

Members must also not have any outstanding city, county or state taxes, any felony convictions, or any history of suing the city or its departments.

If a member moves out of state, they have to inform the mayor’s office of the move.

Agreeing to take a board position does not mean you are required to stay for the full term. The city offers resignation forms for those who no longer wish to participate on a board or commission.

The post Ever wanted to sit on a Kansas City board or commission? Here’s how the appointment process works appeared first on The Beacon .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Beacon

Taking KC Back needed 13,700 signatures per council member to start a recall. They collected fewer than 4,000 for each.

Even with a sharp increase in donations, the political action committee Taking KC Back has again failed to prompt a recall election in Kansas City, Missouri.  The group filed affidavits with the Kansas City clerk’s office in late September, giving notice of its effort to recall Mayor Quinton Lucas and at-large council members Katheryn Shields, […] The post Taking KC Back needed 13,700 signatures per council member to start a recall. They collected fewer than 4,000 for each. appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

As Missouri redistricting gets underway, community-drawn maps are adding to the conversation

Missouri is working to redraw its maps for state House and Senate districts, based on the latest U.S. Census count. Two 20-member commissions, one for the House and another for the Senate, are deliberating over the once-a-decade process in hopes of coming to an agreement. If they fail, the issue will be sent to state […] The post As Missouri redistricting gets underway, community-drawn maps are adding to the conversation appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
The Kansas City Beacon

City continues to foot the bill on mowing vacant lots as Kansas City Land Bank sales drop

The KC Land Bank has begun to resemble a warehouse cluttered with inventory that won’t sell and costs that won’t quit. And at least one group committed to decent and affordable housing in Kansas City has questioned the makeup of the board of commissioners. The post City continues to foot the bill on mowing vacant lots as Kansas City Land Bank sales drop appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest
The Kansas City Beacon

‘Leave no stone unturned’: Six financial aid tips from Missouri and Kansas experts

When it comes to financial aid for college, it’s not about whether you think you’re qualified. It’s about knowing your options, meeting deadlines and just applying. We asked experts from the financial aid and admissions offices of local colleges what you need to know, including when to start, what applications to prioritize and how to […] The post ‘Leave no stone unturned’: Six financial aid tips from Missouri and Kansas experts appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

KCK mayoral challenger personally funded majority of campaign

The biggest donor to Tyrone Garner’s Kansas City, Kansas, mayoral campaign is Tyrone Garner.  The former deputy chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department lent his campaign $23,500 from April to October, according to a Beacon analysis of his July and October campaign expenditure reports. Those personal loans make up the bulk of his […] The post KCK mayoral challenger personally funded majority of campaign appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

LLCs favor political veteran in Overland Park mayoral race

Overland Park will elect a new mayor for the first time in 16 years, after Carl Gerlach announced he would not run for re-election. Longtime City Council member Curt Skoog and a political newcomer, Mike Czinege, are running for Gerlach’s spot.  Skoog was first elected to City Council in 2005 and currently serves as council […] The post LLCs favor political veteran in Overland Park mayoral race appeared first on The Beacon.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
The Kansas City Beacon

With threat of HIV and hepatitis C outbreaks, KC addiction centers try to make substances safer to use

“Harm reduction is basically identifying the things that are most likely to cause problems in the person's life … so that you can minimize the injury to the person,” said Dr. Doug Burgess, the medical director of addiction services at University Health. The post With threat of HIV and hepatitis C outbreaks, KC addiction centers try to make substances safer to use appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
238
Followers
75
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy