Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault placed in COVID protocol

The Coyotes are the latest team to lose a player to the NHL’s COVID protocol as Arizona announced (Twitter link) that winger Andrew Ladd has been added to the protocol. The 35-year-old is in his first season with Arizona after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Islanders that saw New York part with two second-round picks and a conditional 2023 third-rounder to take on the remaining two years of his contract, one that carries a $5.5MM AAV. While New York buried Ladd in the minors the last couple of seasons to pick up a tiny bit of cap relief, Arizona has no need to do so and has used him in a regular role this season where he has held his own, notching three goals and an assist in 14 games while averaging 14:24 per game.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO