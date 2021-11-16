ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven years, $131M

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos for a seven-year, $131-million deal pending a physical, a person familiar with the the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Blue Jays won the pursuit for Berríos at the July trade deadline...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Blue Jays Extend Berrios Contract

-TORONTO (AP) - A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays-Jose Berrios deal kind of makes Yankees look incompetent

Though the New York Yankees may have finally figured out a serviceable formula for their starting rotation, they made it seem a lot harder than it should’ve been. Also, it took way too long. When was the last time this team had a cast of arms opposing offenses truly feared? Not recently!
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' long-term foundation much stronger after Berrios extension

TORONTO -- The Minnesota Twins told teams inquiring about Jose Berrios ahead of the trade deadline that they weren’t committed to trading the ace right-hander. Sure, extension talks hadn’t gone anywhere, their sense was he wanted to test free agency, he had only a season-and-a-half of contractual control left and their competitive window had cracked. But even amid those obvious asset reallocation indicators, they needed their arms twisted.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Vernon Wells
FanSided

The Jose Berrios deal is an absolute win for the Toronto Blue Jays

On what started as a quiet Tuesday morning, reports started to come in that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios had reached an extension with the club on a seven-year term worth $131 million dollars. This deal essentially buys out the last year of Berrios’s arbitration while also adding an...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Blue Jays' Jose Berrios, Ross Atkins speak to media

Note: This stream has ended. The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a key piece of their rotation long-term by signing Jose Berrios to a seven-year, $131-million contract extension. After the contract became official Thursday, Berrios and general manager Ross Atkins will meet with the media to discuss the agreement, including why Berrios felt comfortable committing to Toronto and what other moves the Blue Jays are considering this off-season.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Berrios chooses security over lure of larger free-agent payday

TORONTO — You can look at the seven-year, $131-million extension Jose Berrios agreed to with the Toronto Blue Jays this week in a couple of ways. From the team’s perspective, it’s outstanding. Berrios is durable, effective, dedicated. He hasn’t missed a start in four years. He pairs a put-away curveball with strong command of two fastballs and a changeup that neutralizes left-handed hitting. He’s detail-oriented, preaching the importance of routine, proper nutrition, a good night’s sleep. He’s a 27-year-old frontline starter the club was already positioned to pay $11-million next season — one they now have locked up for potentially six more beyond that at an annual average value of $20-million. Once both sides agreed to those terms, the club couldn’t get the contract in front of Berrios’ pen fast enough.
MLB
theScore

'Comfortable' Berrios skips free agency to stay with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make Jose Berrios change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency. Berrios officially agreed to a seven-year, $131-million deal to stay with the Blue Jays Thursday. In doing so, the 27-year-old right-hander passed up the opportunity to hit the open market next winter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Associated Press#The Blue Jays#Era
FanSided

Sources: Toronto Blue Jays in talks with Robbie Ray, Steven Matz

Sources say the Blue Jays are looking to bolster their rotation by re-signing Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and Steven Matz. The Toronto Blue Jays have made building up their rotation a priority this winter. They proved that by signing Jose Berrios to a seven-year, $131 million contract extension earlier this week.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy