AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven years, $131M

TORONTO — You can look at the seven-year, $131-million extension Jose Berrios agreed to with the Toronto Blue Jays this week in a couple of ways. From the team’s perspective, it’s outstanding. Berrios is durable, effective, dedicated. He hasn’t missed a start in four years. He pairs a put-away curveball with strong command of two fastballs and a changeup that neutralizes left-handed hitting. He’s detail-oriented, preaching the importance of routine, proper nutrition, a good night’s sleep. He’s a 27-year-old frontline starter the club was already positioned to pay $11-million next season — one they now have locked up for potentially six more beyond that at an annual average value of $20-million. Once both sides agreed to those terms, the club couldn’t get the contract in front of Berrios’ pen fast enough.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO