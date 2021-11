OG continues to make structural changes to its Dota 2 division. The team parted ways with longtime coach Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz. Socks officially joined OG as a coach ahead of The International 2019 and remained a core part of the team up until this announcement. With a career dating back all the way to 2011, Socks had a long history competing in Europe alongside fellow Frenchman Sébastien “Ceb” Debs. The duo appeared on multiple rosters together, starting with their debut as Team Shakira through the 2015 iteration of the Monkey Freedom Fighters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO