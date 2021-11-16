ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Steelers will 'leave light on' for T.J. Watt

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfekX_0cyUYYl500

After T.J. Watt went down in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, silence fell over the stadium. Players kneeled down around their teammate. Moments later, a collective sigh of relief came when Watt walked off the field under his own power, but there was concern about the extent of his injuries.

Prior to Watt’s MRI on Monday, there was talk of injured reserve. When the test results on his knee and hip came back negative, it became a question of how long it would be until Watt would play again.

By the tone of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, it could be sooner than later.

“I’ll always leave the light on for T.J. Watt,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference. “The things that he does routinely are not things that are done routinely by others.”

As usual, Tomlin said Watt’s practice participation will dictate whether he plays this week.

The Steelers travel to Los Angeles to take on the 5-3 Chargers on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return. Also, tight end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
CBS Sports

Steelers stock up, stock down after win over Bears: Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Watt have dominant performances

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers' 29-27 win over the visiting Bears was not your typical Monday night showdown. After building a commanding 20-6 lead, the Steelers watched rookie quarterback Justin Fields rally the Bears to a one-point lead. That lead quickly evaporated after four Ben Roethlisberger completions set up Chris Boswell's go-ahead field goal. Pittsburgh sealed the win when Cairo Santos' 65-yard field goal attempt failed to reach the cross bars.
NFL
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt could soon break a historic Steelers team record

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt may be on the verge of shattering one historic Pittsburgh Steelers team record. Watt has so far kicked off the season on a dominant note. Through seven games played so far this year, Watt ranks as the team leader in multiple defensive stats, from sacks (11.5) to quarterback hits (18).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward have played great, but Steelers' defense isn't elite

The Steelers’ “elite” defense crumbles at inopportune times. Is the defense about the excellence of edge rusher T.J. Watt and defensive end Cameron Heyward, or is that offset by, say, defensive back Arthur Maulet getting beat like a rented mule late in Monday night’s near-loss to Chicago? (A win is a win, but edging the Bears by two provoked relief more than celebration.)
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt one of several players not practicing on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading heading the West Coast after a disappointing tie in Week 10. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, six names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who were limited and four who did not practice.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers give postgame injury update on T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt apparently suffered two injuries on the same play as the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled against the Detroit Lions Sunday. Sunday didn’t exactly go the way the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping for. In a tie against the winless Detroit Lions, linebacker T.J. Watt went down with an injury. Now there’s a good chance that Watt may miss a bit of time.
NFL
Sporting News

T.J. Watt injury update: Steelers linebacker questionable to return with hip issue

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to return from a hip injury he suffered during Pittsburgh's game vs. the Lions. The injury in question occurred late in the third quarter, as Watt and fellow linebacker Joe Shobert convened on quarterback Jared Goff for a sack. Watt's knee was seen colliding with Shobert's on the play, leading many to believe he suffered a knee injury of some sort:
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: T.J. Watt suffers potentially concerning hip injury

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher, T.J. Watt, left the team’s game against the Detroit Lions with what looked like a hip injury. Watt is a three-time Pro Bowler and who many would consider the midseason Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, seemingly in a battle with fellow AFC North pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
NFL
FanSided

4 free agent OLB’s Steelers should sign to replace T.J. Watt

With the Steelers losing a major piece to their pass rush, here are four free-agent edge defenders the team could sign to help their defense. T.J. Watt didn’t suffer a season-ending injury this week against the Lions, and while that is something to be thankful for, he is expected to miss some time as a result. While Taco Charlton will step up as the starter potentially, the Steelers need another capable body to spell their edge position.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool gets MRI on his toe; Mike Tomlin all for taunting crackdown

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool was scheduled to get an MRI on Tuesday for a toe injury he suffered late in Monday night’s 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not divulge any other details about the injury, but Claypool did return to the game after leaving for a short period in the fourth quarter. Claypool played 58 of the offense’s 72 snaps in the game. He had three catches for 30 yards.
NFL
UPI News

T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a late rally, with Chris Boswell making a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining to beat the Chicago Bears in the final Week 9 game of the 2021 NFL season. The Steelers led by 14 points two different times in...
NFL
247Sports

Pat Freiermuth 'delivered' in Steelers' win over Bears, coach Mike Tomlin says

Pat Freiermuth was drafted for big time moments. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end routinely made plays at Penn State and the organization saw that and selected him in the second round. It paid off once again Monday night in the team’s 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears. Head coach...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy