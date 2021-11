To review, for those of you not familiar with the concept of Power Rankings: Every week someone on our staff is tasked with ranking the NFL teams from 1 to 32, based on the quality of those teams rather than just listing the current standings. In response, folks in the audience fill their metaphorical diapers over the fact that teams are not ranked strictly in order of current standings. Meanwhile, the season champion will be determined on the field. And the circle of life is complete.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO