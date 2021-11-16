Another Felony Arrest Occurred in Laramie
On November 15 around 6 pm, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Thaxton Court. After the investigation, 43-year-old...laramielive.com
On November 15 around 6 pm, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Thaxton Court. After the investigation, 43-year-old...laramielive.com
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0