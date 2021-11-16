Another Felony Arrest Occurred in Laramie

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stephen Walter Thomas Stebnitz as this week's "Most Wanted." Stebnitz was last known to be a homeless man living in Fort Collins. He is described as being 31-years old and standing 5'09 and weighing 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He is often known by the alias "Lil Nutty Blaze."

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO