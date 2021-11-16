ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-0 Loss to Packers

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
 6 days ago

Coming out of the bye week with quarterback Russell Wilson set to return from injury, the Seahawks looked rejuvenated and ready to kick off the second half of 2021 in a big way. Instead, they were shut out for the first time in 10 years, falling by a score of 17-0 to the Packers in Green Bay.

Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez cover the good (Seattle's defense), the bad (the officiating crew) and the ugly (Seattle's offense) from the Week 10 matchup.

SeahawkMaven

After Ejection, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Says He's 'Tired of Losing'

GREEN BAY, WI — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf isn't accustomed to mediocrity. Though his well-documented fall in the 2019 NFL Draft was an emotional and disappointing moment for him, it ultimately gave him the opportunity to win right away. And what better situation to land in than with an organization that's been the model of consistent success in the NFC the last 19 years.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seattle Overload, Episode 7: First Half Recap of Seahawks' Offense

From struggling to play a full four quarters to losing superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks failed to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball in the first half of 2021. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon hop on the mics to rundown the Xs and Os of it all, especially from the team's Geno Smith-led 31-7 win over the Jaguars.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

The Seahawks' King Has Returned

It has been a long month for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson went down with a gruesome finger injury during their loss to the Rams on October 7. After that, Seattle lost two more games before finally stopping the bleeding against the Jaguars on Halloween. It has been raining nearly nonstop...
NFL
Fox News

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

