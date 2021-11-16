ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Cover picture for the articleHere are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 16. 49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams. Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the San Francisco 49ers so far through the 2021 season. San Francisco played a clean game while leading the contest...

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL

