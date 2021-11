SOMERTON, Ariz. — Besting a field of 33 on Friday night, Sam Hafertepe Jr. won every time he was on track with the ASCS Southwest Region at Cocopah Speedway. The opening night of the Keith Bryan Memorial, the win is Hafertepe‘s second with the Arizona-based tour. Stretching his lead to 2.915 seconds over the opening 16 laps before the caution lights shown around the three-eighths-mile oval, the restart saw Hafertepe again pull away.

SOMERTON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO