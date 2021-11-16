ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Hacks Off Woman's Ear While She Was Breastfeeding Her Twin Infants

By Meera Suresh
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has ended up behind bars after he allegedly chopped off a woman's ear in an attempt to kidnap her children. The woman, identified as Basirat Bakare, was breastfeeding her twin infants when she was assaulted. The shocking incident happened in the Nigerian state of Ogun last Wednesday,...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Pregnant Woman Shot Dead While Unloading Gifts From Her Baby Shower

A heavily pregnant woman who was returning home with gifts she received at her baby shower was fatally shot in front of her house Saturday. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reports CNN. “I heard like nine shots, boom, boom,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breastfeeding#Infants#Hacks#Police#Defenseless#Nigerian#Prompt News#Punch Magazine
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Robber Chops Off 45-Year-Old Woman's Feet To Steal Silver Anklets

A 45-year-old woman was found dead with her feet chopped off in a field in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, India. The police said the deceased woman was attacked by a robber, who cut her feet off and stole the silver anklets she was wearing at the time. The victim,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says

HOPEWELL, Va. (WTVR) - A Virginia homeowner believes a stranger may have been living in the crawl space under her house for two to three weeks. She didn’t know he was there until a neighbor spotted him and called police. A neighbor driving by spotted a man crawling out of...
HOPEWELL, VA
International Business Times

Paralysed Woman And Son Found Living With Husband's Decomposing Body

A 40-year-old man was found living with the decomposing body of his father for the past three months. Police said the man's bed-ridden mother was also inside the house. Local media identified the man as Kaushik Dey, from the Indian city of Kolkata. Dey reportedly told officers that his father, 70-year-old Sangram Dey, died three months ago, according to The Times Of India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
West Virginia Record

Woman says she was injured while shopping at Lowe's

CHARLESTON — A woman is suing Lowes Home Centers alleging she was injured while shopping at Lowes. Two unknown, unnamed employees were also named as defendants in the suit. Sarah J. Kendall was at Lowes on June 25, 2019, in South Charleston and was shopping when lumber fell from a shelf and struck her, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
International Business Times

Woman Whose Leg Was Found By Florida Fishermen Identified

Police have released the identity of the person whose remains were found in McKay Bay in Tampa, Florida, earlier this month. According to authorities, the human leg found floating in the water near the Port of Tampa on Nov. 11 belonged to a woman named Stephanie Crone-Overholts, WIAT CBS 42 reported. Her age was not disclosed.
FLORIDA STATE
963kklz.com

Woman Goes “Tyson” On Cop’s Ear!

Weird, wild, wacky stories in this edition of “The Other News” this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show…includes a female brawl outside a bar that leaves one cop with one less ear, another woman trashes the wrong car, and a guy, who after two years, finds out he has tapeworm! All that and much more in this edition of “The Other News”!
PUBLIC SAFETY
107 JAMZ

WANTED: Woman Channels Mike Tyson And Bites Cop’s Ear Off

The authorities are hunting for a woman involved in a club fight in Houma. Friday, November 12 HPD was called out to Joni B's Bar shortly after midnight after a brawl broke out between several women in the club's parking lot. According to Houma Police Department, one of their officers was badly injured by a woman identified as 36-year Michelle Smith.
HOUMA, LA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy