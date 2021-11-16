How to Get a Teacher Discount at J.Crew, Plus Our Favorite Outfit Picks!

I spend a lot of time (to the point where I lose sleep) thinking, searching, and sourcing modern lifestyle objects that elevate everyday moments, whether it be cooking, meditating, drawing a bath – or even just washing your hands. Ultimately, I believe that the repetitive frequency of these routines signify their importance to us. How many times do you wash your hands in a year? How will the accumulation of a year’s worth of meditation impact your well-being? These little wellness routines are vital components of our everyday lives, so when you upgrade these experiences, you’re transforming your life with the sum of these seemingly trivial moments. Today I rounded up my favorite gift ideas – some that I’ve been using years – in hopes that you’ll be inspired to enhance the little moments in you and your loved ones’ lives.

