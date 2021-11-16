FL-House-20-nominated

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott declared healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick the “apparent winner” of the Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings after a review of overseas and military ballots on Friday, giving the one-time political long shot who mounted two previous ill-fated campaigns a likely spot in Congress.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is nominating its first set of U.S. Marshals, including the first Black man to serve as the U.S. Marshal in Minnesota, along with a slate of other historic firsts for U.S. attorney posts across the nation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been officially declared the winner in a tight race for the congressional seat left open by the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. According to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Cherfilus-McCormick maintained a five-vote margin after a recount...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 18, 2021, about Pennsylvania’s school employees pension system, The Associated Press erroneously reported the value of the system’s assets. It is $72 billion, not $62 billion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Republicans have unanimously elected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, nominating Del. Todd Gilbert to serve as House speaker. The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped at least five seats in the House and appear poised to take control of...
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to book her own travel to her hometown of Detroit after President Joe Biden left her off the manifest for Air Force One after her refusal to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Tlaib was among a group of House progressives, including 'squad'...
US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
Kyle Rittenhouse, who last week was acquitted of all charges in the shooting of three men during political unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, is putting President Joe Biden on notice for what could be defamation litigation.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
Black armed militias rallied outside the Georgia courthouse Monday where three White men are on trial for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man – and a New Black Panther leader issued a warning. "Ya'll are in serious trouble because the wrath of karma is coming...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. "Stop golfing and concede," Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan tweeted at Donald Trump on Sunday, November 22. Hogan said the president's "ridiculous challenges that are not based on fact need to end." "We've...
ROME—One of QAnon’s wildest conspiracy theories claimed that the U.S. presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump with the help of two small-time Italian hackers who had somehow hijacked a satellite in order to change the results being counted on American voting machines. It is now clear that this...
President Biden said last week that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside before trying to correct himself, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years. Speaking on a New Hampshire bridge on Tuesday about his bipartisan infrastructure plan, Biden said, "Without...
A federal judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit late last year challenging the 2020 election results to pay nearly $187,000 to defray the legal fees of groups they sued, arguing that the hefty penalty was proper to deter others from using frivolous suits to undermine the democratic system.
Joe Biden's credibility is once again being questioned after he recounted an incident from years ago. According to reports, Biden was on a New Hampshire bridge to talk about his infrastructure bill when he said that without the bridge, it would take an additional 10-mile detour to get from point A to point B.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorney blasted prominent Republicans for trying to ride the coattails of his acquitted client after a few congressmen offered the teen a job - and the lawyer called Donald Trump Jr. an 'idiot' for his push to get the Kenosha gunman a free weapon. 'There's a lot...
