We recently met a host of new characters coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and today we were (formally) introduced to Gaya, the singer who will perform during dinner. Gaya’s music can currently be heard in Oga’s Cantina. The announcement alluded to a stranger role for Gaya, as she is a “galactic superstar” performing as a cruise performer. It was hinted that she will play a role in the story and that her presence on the Halcyon is for a higher purpose.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO