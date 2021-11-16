Rittenhouse Protestors Could Be Heard Inside The Courtroom

Photo: Getty Images

A small group of protesters gathered outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury began deliberations in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse . Before deliberations began, six of the 18 jurors were tabbed as alternates following a lottery .

All the jurors were given a number, which was put into a tumbler and mixed around. Rittenhouse then pulled six numbers from the tumbler, signifying which jurors would be alternates. They were sent out of the courtroom while the remaining 12 jurors began deliberating the charges against Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The charges stem from a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which Rittenhouse shot three people with a rifle. Two of those people were killed, and the other was severely wounded. Rittenhouse says he acted in self-defense.

The teen was also charged with carrying a firearm illegally as a person under 18, but Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge on Monday (November 16).

While the final jury was being selected, the protests going on outside could be heard inside the courtroom , according to Fox News reporter Jiovanni Lieggi . While there weren't a large number of protesters, at least two people were shouting into bullhorns on the steps of the courthouse.

One protester spoke with Fox News and said he was worried about the potential for violence if Rittenhouse is acquitted.

"I am for peaceful protesting. I am for free speech," he said. "I am here to support Kyle Rittenhouse because I'm a constitutionalist. I believe that he defended himself."

Mark and Patricia McCloskey , who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for pointing firearms at protesters in front of their home, were also on hand to offer their support for Rittenhouse. They were both pardoned by Missouri Governor Mike Parson .

"We're just here to support Kyle and hope that the jury comes out with an acquittal on all counts and you know to support people's rights to defend themselves," Mark told the New York Post .

"We're just here to support people that exercise their second amendment rights and defend themselves, particularly when the government abdicates that duty and fails to protect its citizens," his wife, Patricia, added.