Public Safety

Rittenhouse Protestors Could Be Heard Inside The Courtroom

By Bill Galluccio
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A small group of protesters gathered outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury began deliberations in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse . Before deliberations began, six of the 18 jurors were tabbed as alternates following a lottery .

All the jurors were given a number, which was put into a tumbler and mixed around. Rittenhouse then pulled six numbers from the tumbler, signifying which jurors would be alternates. They were sent out of the courtroom while the remaining 12 jurors began deliberating the charges against Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The charges stem from a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which Rittenhouse shot three people with a rifle. Two of those people were killed, and the other was severely wounded. Rittenhouse says he acted in self-defense.

The teen was also charged with carrying a firearm illegally as a person under 18, but Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge on Monday (November 16).

While the final jury was being selected, the protests going on outside could be heard inside the courtroom , according to Fox News reporter Jiovanni Lieggi . While there weren't a large number of protesters, at least two people were shouting into bullhorns on the steps of the courthouse.

One protester spoke with Fox News and said he was worried about the potential for violence if Rittenhouse is acquitted.

"I am for peaceful protesting. I am for free speech," he said. "I am here to support Kyle Rittenhouse because I'm a constitutionalist. I believe that he defended himself."

Mark and Patricia McCloskey , who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for pointing firearms at protesters in front of their home, were also on hand to offer their support for Rittenhouse. They were both pardoned by Missouri Governor Mike Parson .

"We're just here to support Kyle and hope that the jury comes out with an acquittal on all counts and you know to support people's rights to defend themselves," Mark told the New York Post .

"We're just here to support people that exercise their second amendment rights and defend themselves, particularly when the government abdicates that duty and fails to protect its citizens," his wife, Patricia, added.

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
Fox News

MSNBC inaccurately claims Rittenhouse attorney asked for Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed from courtroom

MSNBC deleted a tweet and issued a correction on Friday after inaccurately reporting Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer asked Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed out of the courtroom. "’Arrogant insensitivity’: Rev. Sharpton slams Rittenhouse lawyer who asked for Sharpton’s removal from court," MSNBC reported in a now-deleted tweet. MSNBC’s "PoliticsNation" host...
Washington Examiner

Judge in Rittenhouse trial says CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin is clueless

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing two protesters last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is annoyed. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is annoyed specifically with CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who has criticized the judge’s handling of the trial.
Public Safety
Constitution
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Witness Said Man Shot, Killed By Rittenhouse Posed No Danger To Anyone

CHICAGO (CBS) — Key testimony Friday from a man who was armed alongside Kyle Rittenhouse, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two. On the stand, that witness said one of the men shot was belligerent, but not a threat. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports. On Friday, for the first time, the jury heard from family and loved ones of the two people who were shot and killed by Rittenhouse – while he was in Kenosha to protect businesses from damage and looting. The owner of that business says he never asked for help. Jason Lackowski was armed in Kenosha during a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
