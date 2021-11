GK Brad Guzan 5: Guzan was rooted to his spot on Valentin Castellanos’ goal to open the scoring in the game, but honestly there was little he could do there but attempt to use the Force to push the ball wide of the post. The biggest critique of Atlanta’s veteran goalkeeper was the general organization of the defense on the two quick short corners that produced the game’s two goals early in the second half.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO