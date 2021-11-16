ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Worst Place To Be During Grand Junction Rush Hour

95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steer Clear of the Worst Intersections in Grand Junction. Every community in America has its share of bad intersections and Grand Junction is no exception....

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

PHOTOS: Tree Lighting Launches Holiday Season In Grand Junction Colorado

We didn't have snow, but the annual tree lighting event kicked off the holiday season in downtown Grand Junction in a big way. Contrary to popular belief, Christmas was not canceled in 2020, only some of Grand Junction's favorite holiday events like the tree lighting and the Parade of Lights. Thankfully, these great holiday events are back this year and it sure feels like the community is super happy about it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
City
Rush, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s Worst Christmas Presents Ever Will Make You Laugh or Cry

Everybody can probably remember the best Christmas present they ever got, but do you remember the worst present you ever received?. The best present I ever got in my life was a new stereo when I was 14 years old. My mom kept telling me I wasn't getting it - and finally pulled it out at the end and surprised me. This was one of those stereo systems with two-foot-tall speakers and came with a turntable, 8-Track tape player, and AM/FM tuner. I'll never forget it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Top 20 Largest Employers in Mesa County Colorado

Who is the largest employer in Mesa County, Colorado?. Earlier this summer a study was put out by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) updating the major businesses that employ the most residents. New to the listing in 2021 are Ariel Clinical Services, Bighorn Engineering, and Mesa Developmental Services. Which...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Place To Be#Rush Hour
95 Rock KKNN

Does Anybody Remember Grand Junction Hamburger Station From the 80s?

Over the years, restaurants in Grand Junction have come and gone - and sometimes it can be difficult to remember the ones that have gone. I saw a television commercial for Grand Junction Hamburger Station on YouTube and even though I wasn't in Grand Junction in the 80s, it wasn't ringing a bell. As we reminisce from time to time, I have never heard anyone mention this particular fast-food restaurant in Grand Junction's past.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Did Grand Junction Colorado Experience an Earthquake Yesterday?

Several Grand Junction residents have reported what they perceived as explosions and potential seismic activity yesterday afternoon. Did Grand Junction experience an earthquake?. Put simply, no. The site Volcanodiscovery.com did report a "seismic-like event" at 12:56 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021. As it turns out, though, the "event" was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
95 Rock KKNN

What Are the Chances for a White Christmas in Grand Junction Colorado?

For all the presents on your Christmas list, tell us how many times it has snowed on Christmas Day in Grand Junction? I was blown away by the answer. Winter precipitation can and does occur in the Grand Valley but it's nothing like the snowfall on top of the Mesa or over on the Front Range. We see less than 20 inches of snowfall in a year in Grand Junction so the odds of a White Christmas are usually pretty long.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

$2.5 Million Grand Junction Home on Nearly 20 Acres For Sale

This $2.5 million Grand Junction home sits on nearly 20 acres and is within walking distance of the Colorado National Monument. There are four bedrooms and six bedrooms inside of the Grand Junction home pictured in the gallery below, which is described as 'an incredible mountain contemporary home' in the listing. The house is massive and has over 3,600 square feet of living space.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Dome Home Offers an Off-Grid Living Experience

A geodesic dome home located in southern Colorado offers off-grid living at its finest. The unique abode and surrounding property has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. 55008 Longhorn Trail. Visit this quirky home's Zillow listing to see everything...
REAL ESTATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy