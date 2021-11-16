Desert International Horse Park 2022 CIRCUIT Stall Reservations Available Wednesday, November 17

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 56-4-8-1Here’s a fairly rare species of race: a race for two-year-old winners that’s not a stake… We’ll take a swing with #6 Windsors Tail (5-1). The Tim Grams trainee won nicely last out at second asking, scoring by three, and comes right back at the same 4 1/2-furlong distance. Trainer Grams has a good record with horses who broke their maidens last time… #4 Cajun Invasion (5-2) probably faced the toughest company of any of these when breaking his maiden last out at Delaware Park, and he’s shown the kind of early zip you need to compete in these CT dashes. Our only hesitation here is accepting favoritism on a horse who’s never raced under the lights or on a bullring… #8 We B Shackin (9-2) scored impressively in his debut. His follow-up wasn’t quite so strong, but he was fractious before the race, so let’s give him another crack… #1 Golden Hughes (7-2) ran second versus similar last out — though beaten eight lengths — and can move forward in his second after a two-month break…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO