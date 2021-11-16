ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert International Horse Park 2022 CIRCUIT Stall Reservations Available Wednesday, November 17

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThermal, Calif. – Nov. 15, 2021 – Desert International Horse Park (DIHP) will open reservations for CIRCUIT stalls on Wednesday, November 17, at 8:00 a.m. PST, for the highly anticipated 2022 Desert Circuit. The reservation period will run for two weeks and close on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 5:00...

theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: November 19

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 56-4-8-1Here’s a fairly rare species of race: a race for two-year-old winners that’s not a stake… We’ll take a swing with #6 Windsors Tail (5-1). The Tim Grams trainee won nicely last out at second asking, scoring by three, and comes right back at the same 4 1/2-furlong distance. Trainer Grams has a good record with horses who broke their maidens last time… #4 Cajun Invasion (5-2) probably faced the toughest company of any of these when breaking his maiden last out at Delaware Park, and he’s shown the kind of early zip you need to compete in these CT dashes. Our only hesitation here is accepting favoritism on a horse who’s never raced under the lights or on a bullring… #8 We B Shackin (9-2) scored impressively in his debut. His follow-up wasn’t quite so strong, but he was fractious before the race, so let’s give him another crack… #1 Golden Hughes (7-2) ran second versus similar last out — though beaten eight lengths — and can move forward in his second after a two-month break…
CHARLES TOWN, WV
kmvt

Idaho state park reservations open for 2022

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has opened a nine month reservation window for the 2022 season. Guests can book stays up to nine months from the current day. “We’ve had a lot of people ask when we are going to open the reservation window. The...
IDAHO STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Living Desert to host 2nd annual international Desert Conservation Summit

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will be hosting the International Desert Conservation Summit this Saturday. The second annual summit will be held virtually on Nov. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 10 guest speakers from Kenya, South Africa and the U.S. discussing the summit's theme of "Restoring Rhinos." Conservation is a global The post Living Desert to host 2nd annual international Desert Conservation Summit appeared first on KESQ.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Santi Serra to showcase at The London International Horse Show

Santi Serra to showcase at The London International Horse Show. Organisers of The London International Horse Show have announced that world-renowned, Santi Serra, will bring a new, never seen before in London, performance to the spectacular schedule of equestrian action across the five-day Show, taking place from 16 – 20 December 2021 at ExCeL London.
ANIMALS
Hunter
lascrucesbulletin.com

Chihuahuan Desert Nature Park receives trails grant

The nonprofit Asombro Institute for Science Education (AISE) of Las Cruces was among 25 organizations around the state to receive a trail development grant from the Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. The $20,000 grant, announced Nov. 1, is for the institute’s “Gateway to the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS LA

Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Families that plan on visiting Big Bear Lake this Thanksgiving holiday will be able to visit Big Bear Snow Play for a snow-filled activity. (Photo Credit – Lee Stockwell) Big Bear Snow Play is open for the 2021-2022 winter season, offering a snow-covered tubing hill. “We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?” In addition to daytime fun, Big Bear Snow Play lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing. The popular glow tubing starts Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season. Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow Tubing passes, which include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift are $40. A child’s ticket is $25. Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA

