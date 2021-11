Sometimes it’s necessary to explore the weirdest of the weird just to get a sense of perspective on how normal everything else may seem. When it comes to games that go completely off the wall, a logical approach won’t really do you any good. In fact, you’ll just need to do anything you can in hopes of making sense of it all. This is a prime strategy for playing through DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game by Gibier Games. As soon as you begin, you’ll quickly realize that being a deer is the least unusual aspect of the whole experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO