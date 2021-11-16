Alphacool Launch New Eisbaer LT240 & LT360 Aurora AIO CPU Coolers

With Ethereum soon completing its transitions from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, the hope is that the pressure on the GPU demand could finally lower and prices should return to normal, but this might not happen before 2023. This pessimistic prospect has lead to the rise of crypto coins that can be mined with less expensive components like the SSD or CPU. Chia coin caused quite the ruckus in the storage world back in the first half of 2021, and we are now seeing a similar movement with the Raptoreum coin (RTM) that is minable via CPUs. Not any CPU, though, as Raptoreum is using the GhostRider algorithm (a combo of the x16r and CryptoNight algorithms), which favors CPUs that have large L3 caches like the AMD Ryzen 9 3900 and 5900 series. Bitcoin Press reports that AMD CPU shortages could occur some time next year, but, for now, the supplies are stable enough.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO