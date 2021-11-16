ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain creating unprecedented housing issues: NAHB CEO

By Talia Kaplan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard noted on Tuesday that supply chain disruptions are creating unprecedented issues, telling "Varney & Co." they are causing "unusual circumstances" as it pertains to new homes. Howard acknowledged that the issues are not impacting sentiment, but did stress that the "supply...

TODAY.com

Walmart US CEO speaks out about inflation, supply chain issues and more

As our network-wide series Race to Deliver continues to focus on the many issues facing holiday shoppers, NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle has an exclusiver with John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., who talks about what you can expect as you shop for Thanksgiving staples and Black Friday deals. “Our team has been extremely creative,” he says.Nov. 22, 2021.
BUSINESS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Supply chain issues have local impact

CODY, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - “Shop Local” is a rallying cry for small towns, aiming to build up businesses at home, rather than lose money to larger shopping centers. But transportation issues, labor shortages and global politics have made it difficult for retail stores and other industries to meet the demands of their hometown customers.
CODY, WY
Stuart Varney
KCRG.com

Supply chain and labor issues create higher prices in grocery store

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Consumer prices increased 6.2% percent in October 2021 compared to October 2020, which is the biggest inflation increase in more than 30 years. Those numbers mean a wide range of products including gas, food and energy cost more money. Mike Goetz, who is the co-owner of Family Foods in Tipton, said higher prices in his grocery store are coming from supply chain and labor issues.
TIPTON, IA
#Housing Market#Ceo#Consumer Price Index#Nahb#Varney Co
american.edu

Talking Turkey About Holiday Supply Chain Issues

Have you heard that this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be the most expensive one to date? From disposable aluminum turkey pans to the turkeys themselves, prices have increased exponentially—partially due to inflation, but we can also thank global supply chain issues for lighter wallets around the dining table this year.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Supply chain problems show signs of easing

Global supply chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid-19 outbreaks disrupt key distribution hubs. In Asia, Covid-related factory closures, energy shortages...
BUSINESS
9NEWS

How supply chain issues affect Colorado

DENVER — U.S. shipping ports are located on the coasts--a long way from landlocked Colorado. Jack Buffington, director of the University of Denver's supply chain program, said that's causing additional problems for us in the Denver area. "Denver isn't a great city for transportation because we don't manufacture a lot...
COLORADO STATE
FOXBusiness

Firewood demand soars amid rising fuel costs

Americans’ demand for firewood is on the rise thanks to surging fuel prices and firewood suppliers are struggling to keep up. Yakelin Vigil, who runs OC Firewood Delivery in Southern California, told FOX Business there has been a sharp increase in demand compared to last year. "We have been running...
The Motley Fool

Why Supply Chain Issues May Not Be Such a Grinch for Retail

Most major retailers have been preparing for potential problems this holiday season for a long time. Some items may be hard to come by, but it’s looking like that will be more the exception than the rule. An upside could be increased foot traffic for physical retail stores. Problems with...
RETAIL
kmaland.com

Graves blasts Biden on supply chain issues

(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the Biden Administration's policies are directly to blame for the nation's supply chain crisis. The Tarkio Republican voiced his displeasure during a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing Wednesday into issues regarding supply shortages and disruptions into the delivery of materials to stores across the country. Graves, the committee's ranking member, says the general public is concerned about shortages as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach. And, he says those testifying during the hearing represented essential workers experiencing the crisis' effects first hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bostonagentmagazine.com

NAHB: Builder confidence continues to rise in November despite supply issues

Builder confidence surged in November despite supply-side challenges, marking the third monthly increase in a row, the National Association of Home Builders reported, citing the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. November’s reading of 83 was up three points from October, driven by low existing inventories and strong buyer demand,...
REAL ESTATE
Bakersfield Channel

Supply chain issues affecting availability of baby formula

(KERO) — The supply chain issues are starting to impact infants as baby formula might be harder to find in stores. Walgreens said the demand for infant formula is increasing nationwide at the same time its suppliers are struggling to restock shelves. It could be a problem for some parents...
INDUSTRY
fox42kptm.com

Omaha businesses feeling crunch of supply chain issues

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — As the owner of a furniture and design shop, Nick Huff says he has a front row seat to the supply chain crunch. "To us, it doesn't seem like there's a clear path forward yet. We're just kind of living with what we have right now."
OMAHA, NE
FOXBusiness

Hanesbrands CEO warns supply chain issues could persist for months

Supply chain backlogs are causing massive delays heading into the holiday season, and Hanesbrands CEO Steven Bratspies predicts it will be months, not weeks, before any significant improvements are seen. The supply chain problem, as Bratspies explained Monday on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," goes far beyond just a shortage of...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Siemens CEO on leading amid supply chain chaos

Barbara Humpton, Siemens CEO, shares what she feels is imperative for business leaders. this is the imperative for leadership. Business leadership today, I was in Scotland last week and and the number one theme you hear coming out of this is governments will be able to articulate certain commitments and goals, but business is going to have to carry this across the line. So in the US with this investment in infrastructure right now, I believe we have to be holding these multiple goals in mind at once. Yes, we want to build and we want it more sustainable and we want it more equitable. Can we spend every dollar with a focus on those factors seemingly contradictory in some cases, but that's our job, our job is to is to lead the way through that maze and it sounds like a job that must be a collaborative one where if it's really kind of in every company for itself ethos where competition and squashing the other, the other team is the only thing on your mind, you won't maybe we'll be able to reach some of these goals showing a little bit for our theme, but it is what it is meaningful, it's something that's come up in all of our, all of our panels, I think that's really true when we come to talking about managing supply chain. So, you know right now everyone is trying to place orders, build chips, there's some clearly weird things going on in terms of inventory and where that sits around the world and nobody, you know, if demand drops and the situation we're in at the moment isn't because there because there's a supply issue per se is because there's just so much demand and don't actually matter whether you're building chips in Taiwan or on the moon, there's a finite amount of capacity that is that is being over consumed at the moment. But you know, the nature of the industry is cyclical. It will probably slow down at some point if it slows down just the time when all this new capacity comes on, that's a bit of an issue and nobody wants to be kind of holding a lot of inventory somewhere.
BUSINESS

