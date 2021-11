You may have noticed that your home value has skyrocketed in the last two years. Know who else has noticed? Your local appraisal district. That is bad news for your property tax. A higher home value means a higher property tax. You can protest your property valuation once a year. In the meantime, one good way to whittle homestead property taxes down is to review the available exemptions.

