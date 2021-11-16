Yellow Insider Trades $405K In Company Stock

Deere & Company is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, November 24. We expect Deere to likely post revenues below, but earnings above, the consensus estimates. While a gradual opening up of the economies with a rise in vaccination rates has resulted in a sharp rebound in overall equipment demand over the recent quarters, a trend likely continued in Q3 as well, the company’s overall performance may be weighed down by higher raw material costs and supply chain headwinds. That said, our forecast indicates that Deere’s valuation is $434 per share, which is around 22% above the current market price of $357. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Deere’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO