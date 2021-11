Kene Nwangwu first discovered he was really fast at a family picnic when he was 6. The NFL learned all about that last Sunday. In the first game in which he handled the ball in the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie running back took the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. Later in the third quarter, he ran nine yards for a first down on a fake punt.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO