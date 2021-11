NBA Player Props + Best Bets & Best Bites, Nov 8th, 2021 | (Ep. 31) The Propcast has you covered for NBA Player Props to get your Monday betting going! Munaf Manji and Jong “The Master” Lee are here for a Monday edition of the Propcast. The guys give three props each for tonight’s NBA action. Listen in on which players Munaf and Jong are fading for tonight’s action. As always they wrap it up with a best bet for the games. Additionally, the “Best Bites” segment officially has a name. Jong gives another restaurant recommendation for the people! You do not want to miss this episode!

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO