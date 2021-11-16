Timeline shows LCRA on task to update dredging rules

Jackson town councilors and Teton County commissioners praised the first update on the progress of 13 transportation-related projects funded largely through a federal grant. The 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant, or BUILD Grant, is providing $20 million for the various projects, with local partners in both Wyoming and Idaho chipping in nearly $8.4 million to cover the remainder of the costs. The largest partners outside of the federal grant, dollar-wise, are Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which donated 5.7 acres valued at $3.1 million; Teton County, which is pitching in $2.92 million; the Idaho Transportation Department at just shy of $1.5 million; and the Town of Jackson, with a $554,075 match.

