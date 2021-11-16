ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Timeline shows LCRA on task to update dredging rules

highlandernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LCRA Board of Directors is considering a proposed new dredging ordinance that will...

www.highlandernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls ISD officials discuss excess funds wish list

Marble Falls Independent School District officials presented a list of possible projects to the school board as bond construction is being completed under budget. Superintendent Chris Allen told the board at a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 15 the district has approximately $3 million in surplus from the 2018 bond projects and ad ministration would be “comfortable” spending $1 million. He…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

LCRA lifts dredging moratorium, expands regulations

By a vote of 8-6, the Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors lifted a months-long moratorium Nov. 17 on dredging the Highland Lakes, while also approving a newly-creating dredging ordinance that expands regulations for commercial operators. The nearly 40-page document adds a Tier III component for dredging activities which...
KINGSLAND, TX
highlandernews.com

LCRA ends dig site agreement

A 28-year partnership has come to an end between the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and the Llano Uplift Archeological Society (LUAS) as the two entities failed to come to an agreement on stipulations for continued oversight of an archeological research center in Kingsland. “In 2021, LCRA asked LUAS to secure a land use permit to formalize an agreement that would allow the group continued…
KINGSLAND, TX
dailytrib.com

LCRA approves commercial dredging rules

The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors on Nov. 17 approved a measure that could permit commercial dredging on the Highland Lakes despite community calls against ending a moratorium on the practice. The board passed the Highland Lakes Dredge and Fill Ordinance by a vote of 8-6 at its...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dredging#Highland Lakes
schulenburgsticker.com

LCRA grant totaling $47,855 awarded to SVFD for annex to fire station

With the support of a $47,855 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the City of Schulenburg, the Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department will construct a new building to store and protect its fire trucks and other emergency equipment. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $20,000 in matching funds, will pay for constructing an annex to house up to six fire…
SCHULENBURG, TX
highlandernews.com

LCRA, PEC award $23,727 to HVVFD

A $23,727 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative will help purchase new battery-operated rescue tools for first responders with Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire and Emergency Services. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, paired with matching funds of $8,208, will pay for lighter, stronger and more versatile rescue tools for the department,…
HEALTH SERVICES
highlandernews.com

LCRA to eye stricter commercial dredging regulations

Contingent heads to Austin to oppose ‘industrialization’ of local lakes. Commercial dredging operations could change the landscape of the Highland Lakes, but not without entities tasked with regulating them hearing from and responding to all sides of the issue. The Lower Colorado River Authority made a few tweaks to its...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Response upbeat to $20M BUILD Grant update, timeline

Jackson town councilors and Teton County commissioners praised the first update on the progress of 13 transportation-related projects funded largely through a federal grant. The 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant, or BUILD Grant, is providing $20 million for the various projects, with local partners in both Wyoming and Idaho chipping in nearly $8.4 million to cover the remainder of the costs. The largest partners outside of the federal grant, dollar-wise, are Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which donated 5.7 acres valued at $3.1 million; Teton County, which is pitching in $2.92 million; the Idaho Transportation Department at just shy of $1.5 million; and the Town of Jackson, with a $554,075 match.
TETON COUNTY, WY
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COVID-19 TASK FORCE BRIEF UPDATE

During the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force meeting on Monday, November 15, it was reported an increase of 101 positive cases occurred in the past week and 197 cases in the past two weeks. The Department of Health and Senior Service’s website reports Pettis County as having a positivity rate...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls sets short-term rental rules

Despite residents’ concerns, Marble Falls City Council opted Nov. 17 to approve an amended ordinance aimed at requiring permits, setting more stringent rules and assessing fines for short-term rentals within the city limits. The council made their decision based on a recent ruling by the 3rd Court of Appeals that deemed the city of Austin’s ordinance banning the vacation rentals by owners (VRBOs…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
pinalcentral.com

Shooters target water mains creating nightmare for Arizona Water Company

FLORENCE — In Arizona, whiskey’s for drinking and water’s for fighting: including target practice. The water system that feeds the town of Superior, managed by Arizona Water Company, involves a complex engineering project whose challenges include pumping treated water at high pressure 26 miles east and over 1,000 feet in elevation.
FLORENCE, AZ
highlandernews.com

Murr to speak in Kingsland

Rep. Andrew Murr will discuss various state-level topics at The Place Downtown on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Kingsland. Organizers are asking those planning to attend send an email to kingslandchamber@gmail.com or mark “going” on the event’s Facebook page. They are seeking an accurate count to “prepare accordingly.” Representative Andrew Murr was first elected in 2014 to represent District 53 in the…
KINGSLAND, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Endangered Places 2021: Group Of 46 Bridges Spanning The State With Unique History, Architecture

(CBS4)– Some of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places include not just one location, but instead a group of 46 bridges. When the railroads removed their train yards, they left behind steel truss bridges. Rather than remove them, city planners often repurposed them as pedestrian walkways. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is taking a similar look at bridges across the state, trying to balance the historic nature of these bridges with the growing transportation needs of Colorado drivers. Red Cliff Bridge (credit: CBS) One of those bridges is in Red Cliff, rising 209 feet above the Eagle River. “When you see this bridge, you know...
COLORADO STATE
highlandernews.com

Medical facilities unveil COVID-19 mandate philosophy

Two local medical healthcare facilities reported compliance by remaining personnel, adhering to the company’s newly-implemented COVID-19 vaccination policy, while not anticipating changes in level of care for patients. Baylor Scott and White Health care operates a hospital on Texas 71 just off the intersection of U.S. 281 as well as clinics in Marble Falls. “As of Nov. 15, more than 99 percent…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy