Filing period opens for 2022 primary candidates

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe filing period for the 2022 Texas primary elections opened on Nov. 13, allowing candidates...

koxe.com

Five More Candidates File Monday

Five more candidates filed to run in the Brown County Republican Primary which will be held in March 2022. The filings took place Monday morning in the office of Brown County Republican Party Chairman, Robert Porter. From Left to Right: Robert Porter, Brown County Republican Party Chairman; Judge Sam Moss,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodtx.com

Three local races develop in first week of primary filings

The first week of filing in the March primary elections in Texas ended with races developing in the contests for Brown County judge, Precinct 2 county commissioner and Precinct 4 justice of the peace. Candidates who have filed with the Brown County Republican Party are:. County judge -- incumbent Paul...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Justice of the Peace incumbents file to run in March ’22 primary

On Thursday morning, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Doug Hurt and Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Bryan Thompson filed for re-election and will be on the Republican Primary ballot in March 2022. The two incumbents join seven other candidates who have filed for office this week. On Tuesday,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
bocojo.com

Shortened Filing Period for April General Municipal Election

The general municipal election scheduled for April 5, 2022, will feature contests for several important offices in Southern Boone County. In addition to positions on the SoBoCo School District Board of Education, three Ashland alderman contests will be decided upon by voters as well. The city of Ashland will also be choosing a new mayor, after current mayor Richard Sullivan announced this week that he will not seek re-election. Mayor Sullivan released the following statement explaining his decision: “It’s been an honor to serve our growing city for the past three and a half years. Two years as Ward Two Alderman and currently as Mayor. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed providing leadership working with the board of aldermen, city staff, developers, and residents as Ashland continues to thrive as one of the fastest growing communities in our state. I’m grateful for every person who has and continues to support my role as a public servant. Life is full of challenges and we never know what tomorrow may bring. In recent months, I’ve been juggling and navigating the unexpected decline in my aging parent’s health. My father particularly will need and rightly deserves more of my time and attention as he struggles with the ongoing cognitive issues he’s facing. Those family and friends closest to me know how hard this decision has been, but I will not seek a second term as mayor. I will, however, continue to support and invest in this community as much as possible even after my term is over in April 2022. Our community is full of competent and capable individuals. I will continue to encourage others to step up, get involved, and serve. I believe the best is yet to come as we collectively work together to keep the community we love and choose to call home always growing forward.” House Bill 271, signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson last June, limited local officials’ authority to issue public health orders and outlawed vaccine passports. The measure also shortened the filing period for the coming election by two weeks. Candidates will now have from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:00am through Tuesday December 28, 2021, at 5:00pm to file for office.
ASHLAND, MO
State
Texas State
highlandernews.com

Candidates filing is underway through Dec. 13

The filing period for the 2022 Texas primary elections opened on Nov. 13, allowing candidates to file with their respective party chairs for spots on the March 1, 2022, primary ballot. For primary elections, candidates must file their applications with their state party chairs. If a district is solely contained within a single county, a candidate would file with the county chair.
EDUCATION
bowienewsonline.com

Party primary filing now under; redistricting slows the process

While one election season just came to an end, the March 2022 campaigns have begun with party primary filing that started Nov. 13. Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott announced candidates can begin filing with their respective party chairs for the March 1, 2022 primary. The filing period ends at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Republican candidates file for election

Among the four candidates filing on the Republican ticket Saturday, Nov. 13 to run on the March 1 Primary ballot are incumbents, County Judge Joe Fauth, challenger for the county judge position, Joseph A. Brown and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace, Chris Acord. Not pictured but also filing that day was incumbent County Court at Law Judge Tuck McLain.
ELECTIONS
Corsicana Daily Sun

Filing for 2022 Republican primary begins Nov. 13

The Republican Party of Navarro County will observe the first day of the 2022 Republican Primary Election candidate filing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, by hosting a barbecue luncheon at Republican Headquarters, 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Republican County Chair Steve Jessup encourages local...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Candidate filing for federal, state and county races opens Saturday

On Saturday morning, Democratic and Republican candidates for public office can begin filing for the March primaries in preparation for next year’s November election. In total, 41 offices are up for election — one federal, 17 statewide and 23 in Jefferson County. However, not all of these races will appear on any one ballot.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Candidate Filing Begins Tomorrow. Here's the Offices Up for Election in Amarillo.

On Saturday, candidates can begin filing their applications to appear as candidates on the primary ballot in Texas in 2022. While the filing will be open for candidates running for nearly every major statewide elected position in Texas, as well as for Texas’ congressional seats, there are a few offices that are exclusive to the Amarillo area that will see their candidate filing periods begin on Saturday.
AMARILLO, TX
Dallas News

Filing period for 2022 primaries starts Saturday; local House delegation will undergo minor changes

The fight for control of Texas politics starts in earnest Saturday as residents begin filing their candidacies for the March party primaries. After a redistricting process that sought to protect incumbents and fortify Republican majorities, the 2022 midterm elections aren’t expected to shift the balance of power in the Texas Legislature or its delegation to Congress.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Politics
Elections
bartlesvilleradio.com

Candidate Filing to Begin for School Boards in Wash. Co

Candidates for the Board of Education in five Washington County schools districts will soon file Declarations of Candidacy. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the process will begin on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8:00 a.m. House says the filing period will close on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:00 p.m. She reminds voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Shawnee News-Star

Lincoln County candidate filings begin Dec. 6 for Board of Education seats

Candidates for the Board of Education in nine Lincoln County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Melissa Stambaugh, Secretary of the Lincoln County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, when the filing period ends. Stambaugh reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 10th and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
newspressnow.com

School board campaign begins ahead of December filing period

Two seats on the Board of Education key to the future of the St. Joseph School District will be contested next spring, and probable contenders already are testing the waters. Thus far, only Colby Oyerly has committed publicly in his intention to run in the race. “I’m a, hopefully, trustworthy...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Temple Daily Telegram

Two candidates file for County Commissioner seats

Two contenders threw their hat in the ring in the race for the Bell County Commissioners Court next year. Stacey L. Wilson, 58, a Harker Heights resident of 21 years, filed for Precinct 2 seat currently filled by Commissioner Bobby Whitson, a Republican elected to the court in 2018. Wilson,...
BELL COUNTY, TX
Winchester Sun

Fifteen candidates file to run for office in 2022

Fifteen candidates have already filed to run for 14 local city and county offices since the state filing deadline opened on November 3. At the top of the ballot, voters will choose a new Clark County Judge-Executive and a new Mayor of Winchester. Magistrate Greg Elkins has filed to as...
CLARK COUNTY, KY

