Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday said it is re-branding its Snapdragon chipset line ahead of a set of new products to be unveiled in early December. In a series of mostly branding and marketing steps, Qualcomm (QCOM) said its Snapdragon and Qualcomm brands will now be separate from one another. In other words, "Snapdragon" products will no longer have the "Qualcomm" name attached to them in branding and marketing materials. Snapdragon chips will also have a new, single-digit numbering structure beginning with the company's 8-series platform.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO