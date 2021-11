Envision Livingston has announced the winner of the Fall 2021 Beautification Award. One of the goals set by the Envision Livingston Committee is to recognize and award the efforts home owners have made regarding significant improvements and beautification to properties within the Town of Livingston. The recipients of the award this quarter are Jimmy and Lee Copeland. Their home is located at 206 Windle Street.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO