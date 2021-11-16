Duck Dynasty couple speaks at local church

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Turkey Day is almost here and one local church is preparing its community by holding a food giveaway. Mirror of Grace Outreach will hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m. 50 families will be given a turkey and a food basket, but it is first-come, first-served. Only one turkey and basket will be given per vehicle.
John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - People in Peoria were in awe when they came to see a different type of community pantry. The Riverside Community Church recently opened a community fridge. Stocked with cold foods such as eggs and milk, along with fresh fruits and vegetables. Tiffany Dixson said...
After some uncertainty about the future of Paducah’s warming shelter this upcoming winter, community leaders and organizations came together to open a warming shelter Thursday night at a local church. Washington Street Baptist Church will be hosting a warming center using their church facilities from now to March 2022 for...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local church wants to make sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving. New Church Assembly of God in Southport held a food drop earlier Saturday, where the ministry turned their chapel into an operational food distribution center. The staff looked to service between three...
There are a couple of ugly and unwanted guests at many Thanksgiving tables this year. Their names are inflation and isolation. Rising food costs and the lingering pandemic have put the treasured meal in peril for area families, but churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals or food baskets to quell hungry bellies and hurting hearts during the holiday.
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - St. Mary Catholic Church hosted a traditional turkey dinner fundraiser for the first time in seven years Sunday. The event first ended years ago because the original cooks unfortunately passed away. However, with the help of dozens of volunteers, more than 50 donated turkeys and learning the recipe for the secret stuffing, everything came together.
At the Morris Federation’s October meeting, the guest speaker was Ann M. Ciarico, local author of several children’s books, a novel, and an adult coloring book. The children’s books are titled “Darcy the Daydreamer,” “Darcy and the Bubble,” and “A Visit to Cloudy Town.”. Her novel is “The Theorem,” and...
When Dr. Larry Cheek began leading the Stone Mountain Baptist Association 25 years ago, there were 39 churches in the organization, all of which spoke either English or Spanish. Today, as he prepares to retire, the association has grown to include 150 churches where the gospel message is preached in more than 40 languages.
SPRING LAKE — You’d be surprised at what kind of impact a shoe box can make. That’s why, this Saturday, more than 3,000 empty shoe boxes will be transformed by some local residents into gift boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to be sent out to third-world countries.
STOCKBRIDGE – Southside Church, located off Eagle’s Landing Parkway behind Umi’s Japanese Steakhouse in Stockbridge, recently showed its support for health care workers at Piedmont Henry Hospital by donating funds to help feed staff members and showing up to serve them a hot breakfast. Lead Pastor Tim Rives, alongside two...
ALEXANDRIA, MN (November 10, 2021) – Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County, Thrivent, and local Christian churches are dedicating a home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, as part of the ongoing partnership between Habitat and Thrivent, which helps families in the U.S. and across the globe obtain strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.
This year's Hands Halting Hunger giveaway could help families cope with the rising cost of Thanksgiving meals. "There's added cost at the fuel pump, added cost at the grocery store. This is just a way for Ash Street and our sister churches to show the community we care," said David Yarbrough, pastor of Ash Street Baptist Church.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November marks national adoption month. And in less than two weeks, day-long hearings in four judicial circuits across South Carolina will finalize adoptions for more than 50 kids. One local family says that day can’t come soon enough. Nick and Jennifer Brigham have been fostering to...
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to join us for worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service. Fellowship will follow the service. The worship service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on...
(11-16-21) The members of St. Paul’s Country Church of Rockford honored their Veterans on Sunday, November 14, 2021 with a. meaningful service by Becky Shope, followed by a presentation of a gift of appreciation by Barb Baker. Left to right: Jerry. Schaadt, Jerry Bollenbacher; Marvin Schaadt, Denny Laffin; Hugh Deitsch;...
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9, in-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. and online worship is available later in the day. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 13:1-8. Bethany Presbyterian Church. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will...
ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but for many in the DMV area, families may not have a meal to put on the table. That’s why members of Passion City Church, based in Washington, D.C., came together to make sure more families have food this holiday season. “We are basically making […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local church is helping Springfield residents process their grief as they face their first holidays without a loved one. Trinity Lutheran Church and School held a special grief share 'Surviving the Holiday's' seminar on Sunday that allowed those in attendance to lend support and acceptance to each other's grief in a safe space.
The pandemic blues is no match Christmas cheer. After a year of canceled choir performances, singers from the Waseca Chorale and local churches in Waseca are coming together this holiday season to get the community back into the Christmas spirit. “Our goal is just to be able to blend voices...
