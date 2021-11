The Denver Nuggets have had as many hurdles to overcome to start the 2021-22 season as any team in the league. Starting point guard Jamal Murray is still recovering from his ACL tear from last season and is out indefinitely. Micheal Porter Jr. has missed Denver’s last five games with low back pain after slipping on a fast break going up for a layup and was abysmal to begin the season prior to that. Denvers mix of anemic three-point shooting and wildly inconsistent bench play has only further plagued their offensive production.

