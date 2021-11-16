ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

David Vosburg

By Courtesy of David Vosburg
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the first of...

www.abilene-rc.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrodsburgherald.com

DAVID BUTLER

David Aaron Butler, 76, husband of Denise Campbell Butler, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at home. Born Nov. 14, 1944, in Sanford, Florida, he was the son of the late John Frank and Margaret Starling Butler. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient,...
OBITUARIES
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Finishing the story: Vosburg recounts second half of military service

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series focused on David Vosburg, a veteran with local connections. When his four year contract came up, Vosburg re-enlisted for another four years, this time with the clause that he would be sent back to Germany. Flying into Frankfurt, a sergeant from his unit came to pick him up since Vosburg was the only soldier arriving at the base that day. While they drove to Darmstadt, the sergeant, who was part of the electric light and maintenance unit, learned Vosburg had the ability to fix switchboards. Interested, the sergeant picked Vosburg’s brain on his knowledge of the subject.
MILITARY
Boonville Daily News

David Barton stone dedication

The Hannah Cole Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held a memorial dedication for David Barton on Sunday November 7 at 2:30 p.m. in Walnut Grove Cemetery. David Barton was the first senator from the state .of Missouri and wrote the Constitution with which Missouri was admitted to the Union. With the help of a grant from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Hannah Cole Chapter was able to have the stone professionally restored and cleaned. They were also able to have the wrought iron fence around the tombstone replaced. The original fence was taken down during a scrap drive in World War II.
POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

David Worley and extremism

“I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free … so other people would be also free.”. In 2007, Seth MacFarlane, creator of the cartoon “Family Guy,” skewered the undecided voter in an episode titled “It Takes a Village Idiot.” In this episode, the protagonist, Lois Griffin, runs for mayor of the city Quahog. Lois faces off in a public debate with the incumbent mayor, Adam West. When Lois finds it impossible to connect with the public on issues of local importance, the sage family dog, Brian, explains to her that undecided voters are the biggest idiots on the planet. He coaches her to recite short and empty platitudes to appeal to the voters’ shallow appetite. This strategy of repeatedly responding to questions with “Nine Eleven” ends in resounding cheers and applause from the public. Of course, this is an exaggeration of reality, but MacFarlane raises a valid point: A good bloc of voters prefer information in soundbites as opposed to in-depth discussion.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
Eagle Newspapers

WWII vet gets centenarian salute

TOWN OF DEWITT – A local World War II veteran was recently surprised on his birthday with a centenarian salute organized by Honor Flight Syracuse. Born the day after the United States’ second-ever observance of Veterans Day, 101-year-old Louis Iauco was smiling and waving from his wheelchair as a caravan of cars and DeWitt firefighting […]
SYRACUSE, NY
sunflowerstatejournal.com

House passes vaccine mandate bill

(Developing: Will be updated) Battling back against the federal government, the Kansas House on Monday passed a bill over the objections of the business community that would fine companies that don't waive federal vaccine mandates for religious or medical reasons. The House voted 78-40 to pass the bill, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thereader.com

David Catalan

“Community builder” may best describe the late David Catalan, whose commitment to improving Omaha was all the more impressive given he made this his adopted hometown. Catalan arrived in 1980 as a Union Pacific manager. He immersed himself in community affairs and public service the next four decades — a far cry from his earlier, rootless life.
OMAHA, NE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Nominees sought 8th Judicial District magistrate judge vacancy

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County. The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29. The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties. Justice...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy