Downton Abbey fans spot major revelation about fan favourite character in new poster - did you spot it?

Get your first look! Focus Features has announced that the very first teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era will be playing in front of screenings of the film Belfast, opening this weekend in select theaters in the US. A New Era is a continuation of the big screen cinematic Downton Abbey story, with the first film opening back in 2019 after an immensely successful TV series. This new film will see the Crawley family and Downton staff receiving a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. The ensemble cast features all the regulars returning again: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, & Phyllis Logan; joined by Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye, Laura Haddock, and Dominic West. There's not too much to this opening teaser, just a reminder that this new one is coming soon, with the usual establishing shot of the grounds plus a look at all the characters.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO