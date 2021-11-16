ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Downton Abbey fans spot major revelation about fan favourite character in new poster - did you spot it?

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era film was released this week and we think we speak for fans everywhere when we say cannot wait for it to hit screens!. Also released alongside the trailer was a poster detailing the cast of characters appearing in the film, and...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Trailer Invites You to the South of France

You are cordially invited to the grandest escape of the year. The Crawley family is coming back in the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era, a continuation of the hit British historical drama series, and a trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming movie sequel. The series...
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans spot Easter egg ‘teasing return of Avengers villain’ in new poster

Fans think they have spotted a huge Easter egg in the latest poster for the forthcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.The film, due out in December, will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fight foes from across the multiverse, including villains from past Spider-Man films.A trailer released earlier this year gave fans the first look at Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004.Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin also made a vocal appearance, and can be seen in the background of the new poster.However, many fans also believed they had spotted...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mason
Person
Julian Fellowes
Hello Magazine

Did you spot this Death in Paradise is Netflix's Father Christmas is Back?

We're loving that Netflix is releasing their brand new festive films, and one flick that has caught the attention of many movie fans is Father Christmas is Back, starring Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer. But the new movie also boasts another familiar face, which Death in Paradise fans...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Downton Abbey' Sequel Releases First Teaser for 'A New Era'

Focus Features has just shared the first official look at Downton Abbey: A New Era. The first teaser and images for the sequel give audiences a brief glimpse at several of the cast’s returning favorites, including Michelle Dockery, Lesley Nicol, Laura Carmichael and Hugh Bonneville as well as one of the newcomers, Laura Haddock, as a society member, Myrna Dalgleish.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Unveils New Photos and a Brief Teaser

Focus Features just released four new photos from the second Downton Abbey feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era. The gorgeous stills were accompanied by a 15 second teaser teasing the release of the real teaser trailer. The first official teaser trailer will arrive in front of screenings of Belfast this weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv
First Showing

Teaser Trailer for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Playing with 'Belfast'

Get your first look! Focus Features has announced that the very first teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era will be playing in front of screenings of the film Belfast, opening this weekend in select theaters in the US. A New Era is a continuation of the big screen cinematic Downton Abbey story, with the first film opening back in 2019 after an immensely successful TV series. This new film will see the Crawley family and Downton staff receiving a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. The ensemble cast features all the regulars returning again: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, & Phyllis Logan; joined by Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye, Laura Haddock, and Dominic West. There's not too much to this opening teaser, just a reminder that this new one is coming soon, with the usual establishing shot of the grounds plus a look at all the characters.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan posts steamy snap from film set - but Outlander fans aren’t happy

Sam Heughan has posted a steamy snap of him with his SAS: Red Notice co-star and Outlander fans are not happy about it!. The actor shared an image from the action thriller film which shows him and actress Hannah John-Kamen, who plays his girlfriend in the film, about to lock lips. He captioned the snap: "Find someone the way a (good) psychopath looks at… someone they love @sasrednoticefilm."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares emotional career update as fans reveal excitement

Ginger Zee gave fans an update on one of her major career moves with an emotional home video that left them quite excited. The Good Morning America star shared a clip of herself unpacking a box which contained several copies of her new book A Little Closer to Home. She...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans gobsmacked after spotting Bake Off star in Red Notice

Have you watched Netflix's new movie Red Notice yet? The film, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock has seemingly gone down a treat with fans and enjoyed the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform. But there's one moment in particular that left fans feeling gobsmacked…
MOVIES
purecountry1067.com

Focus Features shares a teaser for the upcoming film ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

Focus Features shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming new film Downton Abbey: A New Era, featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. The preview shows Violet (Smith) sharing with her family that she once had a romance with a man before her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville) was born. Violet has now inherited a villa in the French Riviera. The Crawley family is seen visiting France, with Charlie Carson (Jim Carter) joking, “They better be warned the British are coming.” Also starring in the film is Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, with Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley, Sophie McShera as Daisy, and Lesley Nichol as Mrs. Patmore.
MOVIES
E! News

See the Crawleys Head to France in New Downton Abbey Sequel Film Trailer

Looks like the Crawleys have finally learned what a weekend is. On Monday, Nov. 15, Focus Features released a new trailer for the Downton Abbey sequel film, aptly titled Downton Abbey: A New Era. And it seems the latest chapter of the Crawley family includes a little getaway to the South of France after the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) reveals she's inherited a villa there.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy