Y: Yum! Do you smell that, Don? That’s my secret beef recipe marinating on the stovetop. D: That smells delicious, Yaël. But what’s so secret about it?. Y: I’ll tell you. It’s the red wine in the sauce. When you cook with alcohol, it binds to the fat and water molecules alike. Some flavors—such as herbs—are fat-soluble, meaning they dissolve best in fat; most other ingredients in the sauce are water-soluble. This means that in my marinade, a cup of wine can dissolve all the flavor compounds to the meat more effectively than a water-based sauce would.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO