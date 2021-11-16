ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open House at Primrose

wspa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Holiday Time! Libby is here with some...

www.wspa.com

erienewsnow.com

Open House for House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services

There was a special open house on Saturday for a new funeral business in Erie. It's called House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc. t's located at 1846 West 26th street. It's a family owned business operated by Henry Howze Jr. They also have a location in the Warrington...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Martha's Task Open House

Martha's Task will be hosting our annual holiday Open House this week!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Laura Walton everyone to shop at Martha's Task from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday,Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at 718 S. Johnstone Ave.
The Blade

Manor House to open for holiday tours

Metroparks Toledo is set to launch its popular holiday tours of the manor house at Wildwood Preserve Metropark. The tours of the former Stranahan family home, which is decorated for the holidays by volunteers, will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Dec. 4-12.
mvprogress.com

Rooster Cottage To Hold Annual Fall Open House

The Rooster Cottage Consignment Gallery in Mesquite will hold its annual Fall Open House event on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event is a customer appreciation day and will take place from 10 am-4 pm. According to co-owner Carol Bulloch, “We have an open house twice a year because we want...
MESQUITE, NV
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Holiday Open House Starts Today in Jefferson

Jefferson retailers are having a special promotional event this week to jumpstart the holiday season. Retail Revamped with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is hosting the Holiday Open House with 14 participating retailers and businesses today through Saturday. Deb McGinn is with the Tourism Team and she explains the importance of supporting local businesses this time of year.
morningbrew.com

Open House: International WFH paradise

Welcome to Open House, the only newsletter section that’s going full Ferdinand Magellan. We’ll give you a few facts about a listing and you try to guess the price. To find today’s listing, let’s head to what was once believed to be the farthest edge of the known world: Lisbon, Portugal. This week, in a bid to attract more remote workers, Portugal passed a law that barred companies from contacting employees outside of normal work hours. Let this luxury fifth-floor penthouse be the final kick you need to book a one-way ticket to a WFH paradise. Amenities include:
ECONOMY
thesalinepost.com

OPEN HOUSE! WONDERFUL SALINE HOME-

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Stop by 1434 Middlewood Dr. | Saline - Sunday, Nov 14th | 1-3pm Thousands of People Expected to Visit Saline Craft Show Saturday. Health Wise: How to Get (and...
SALINE, MI
timesnewspapers.com

Old Webster Holiday Open House

Visit the Old Webster Business District on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the annual Old Webster Holiday Open House. Write a letter to Santa, see some balloon artwork and meet Santa Claus himself. Trolleys and horse-drawn carriages will take visitors along the streets of historic downtown Old Webster free of charge, and carolers will fill the streets with holiday songs.
POLITICS
Vindy.com

Moss home has holiday open house

Mineral Ridge — A holiday open house is planned 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Moss Ancestral Home, 1499 Burnett St. The home has been decorated for the season by Girl Scout Troop 80134 and members of the Mineral Ridge High School History Club.
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Holiday Open House in Middletown

Middletown Township is hosting a Holiday Open House on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Middletown Municipal Center, 3 Municipal Way. Free admission. – Live music by Ryan Sab, the 2020 Teen Talent winner. – Refreshments for purchase by Girl Scout troops. – Holiday shopping with...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
popville.com

Edmund Burke School Open House & Tours This December

Sample classes, meet faculty members, and hear from students and parents at Edmund Burke School’s virtual Open House on December 11. To supplement the Open House, prospective families may sign up for in-person tours (but please note that tours are now full through 2021). Founded in 1968 in Washington, D.C.,...
WASHINGTON, DC
thenewsleaders.com

Bruno Press hosts open house

If you have yet to attend one of Mary Bruno’s open houses at her studio, you may want to add it to your list of things to do. When you walk into the studio in St. Joseph the first thing you are greeted with is a welcoming smile and a “hey buddy.”
SMALL BUSINESS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Junior League of Parkersburg slates Christmas open house at Cook House

PARKERSBURG — The Junior League of Parkersburg will open the historic Cook House at 1301 Murdoch Ave. with a Christmas open house from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 4. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Donations are always appreciated to maintain the historic residence. Katie Parsons, chairman...
PARKERSBURG, WV
heraldcourier.com

Downtown Christmas Open House is Monday

Believe in Bristol’s Annual Christmas Open House will be held Monday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Bristol. The Open House serves as a customer appreciation night when downtown merchants stay open late. The night also features special discounts, and refreshments at participating locations. State Street will...
BRISTOL, TN
popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

Now that it’s getting darker sooner and chillier faster, it’s no secret that fall is in full swing in the DMV. While you may have to dodge some random leaf piles on your walk around town, there are still nearly 300 open houses scheduled across the District this weekend. Take a look at our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
wspa.com

Clifdale Middle School Holiday Fair

Clifdale Middle School is holding their first holiday fair with gifts from a wide variety of vendors. Denise Jett and Aly Myles are here to tell us more about the event. You can go to Spartanburg3.org or Clifdale Middle Facebook page for more details.
EDUCATION
Storm Lake Times

Happy Holiday Open House, Helen

Helen Bosley spent the whole day Saturday – from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – at Hoffman’s Flower and Candle Shop, greeting customers and enjoying her 50th annual Holiday Open House in Storm Lake. She bought Hoffmans on Aug. 15, 1971 and is known for originating the citywide Holiday Open House. Helen turned 88 on Thursday. Here she is with daughters Kathy Mummert and Mary Larson, who now run the store. Helen lives at Methodist Manor, but visiting hours happened to coincide with business hours at Hoffmans. That means it’s hard to visit mom during the week. Such are the demands of the small business owner.
STORM LAKE, IA
Clinton Herald

Curtis Mansion open house is Sunday

CLINTON — Christmas Open House at George Curtis Mansion will be Sunday, Nov. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. There is no charge for viewing the first floor and purchasing nuts. Tours to see the entire three floors will be reduced to $5 per person, instead of the usual $10 as our Christmas present to everyone.
CLINTON, IA

