ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

World Cup of Women's Tennis coming back to Asheville for third time in five years

By Kari Barrows, WLOS Staff
my40.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Asheville announced it will be hosting the World Cup of Women’s Tennis once again in 2022, for the third time in five years. World Cup of Women's Tennis coming back to Asheville for third time in five years. In April 2022,...

my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Tennis-Women’s semis get prime time slot in Australian Open shake-up

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Australian Open will join the other majors in having both men’s semi-finals played on the same day from next year with the women’s last-four stage matches moving to evening prime time slot as part of fixture shake-up, the organisers said on Friday. The women’s semi-finals have...
TENNIS
Campus News

SCCC women’s tennis are champs

Suffolk County Community College’s Women’s Tennis team has served up two National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) champions, an NJCAA Regional Team Championship and is NJCAA Division III National Runner-up. (PICTURED: L to R front row: Tiffany-Ann Dookharan, Lauren Schiraldi, Pamela Pillco. Back row: Coach Glenn Nathan, Ashley Dodenhoff, Kathleen...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
chatsports.com

Women's Tennis Collects 15 Wins at Bulldogs Cup

The Drake University women's tennis team hosted the Bulldog Cup over the weekend. The Bulldogs hosted Northern Illinois, Omaha, and Milwaukee. Drake won five matches in the doubles portion of the weekend and 10 in the singles. Ines Stephani won all three of her singles matches, topping an opponent from...
TENNIS
seminoles.com

Women’s Tennis Signs Three

Tallahassee, FL – Florida State women’s tennis announced the addition of three signees Wednesday. Kianah Montosono, Mila Saric and Violet Apisah all signed National Letters of Intent to play at FSU. Montosono began her career at the University of Oklanoma, Saric at William & Mary and Apisah at Tyler Junior College.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Sports
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Bulldog Women's Tennis Lands Two-Time State Champion

Big Rapids, Mich. - The reigning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Champion Ferris State University women's tennis program has landed prep standout Moorea McNalley (Shelby Township), who signed with FSU during National Signing Day on Wednesday. McNalley has been playing tennis for nearly 15 years, including at a competitive...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Liberty News

Liberty Women’s Tennis Adds O’Neill for 2022-23 School Year

The Liberty women’s tennis team has announced the addition of Daniella O’Neill for the 2022-23 school year. “Daniella caught my attention the minute I saw her play. Her variety and athleticism is amazing. What was more amazing was her personality and her ability to fit into our team immediately,” said Liberty Women’s Tennis Head Coach Jeff Maren. “The girls bonded with her during her visit, and we all felt a great connection with her. I have no doubt that she will help to elevate our program! I have full confidence that she will give us her best every day!”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Birmingham Star

Women's World Boxing Championship pushed back to March 2022

Lausanne [Switzerland], November 11 (ANI): AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in Istanbul from December 6-19 has been postponed to March 2022. The organizers said whilst AIBA has been working hard to maintain the schedule of this event, the feedback received is that too many National Federations are facing difficult situations and restrictions within their countries.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Women’s Tennis Stages a Fitting Finale to a Zany Year

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Karolina Pliskova let out a good long breath Sunday afternoon when she finally defeated Barbora Krejcikova to finish off her round-robin play at the WTA Finals Sunday afternoon. After three sets in intense sun, there was nothing left to do but wait for the evening session’s outcome,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Sportsnet.ca

Canada wins speedskating gold in World Cup women's team pursuit

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Valeri Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann won gold in women's team pursuit at a World Cup speedskating event Saturday. The trio's first podium-topping performance of the season came in a time of three minutes 0.280 seconds, just ahead of Japan (3:01.516) and the Netherlands (3:02.699) in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.
SPORTS
golobos.com

Women's Tennis Adds Taborga

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Head women’s tennis coach Vicky Maes has added to the depth of her 2021-22 roster with the signing of Sofia Taborga from La Paz, Boliva. Taborga will join the team in January and be eligible for the spring dual match season. Taborga won the Women’s U-18 Silver...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theanalyst.com

‘Le Crunch’ Time for World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year

There may have been some controversy regarding the selections for the men’s 15s Player of the Year nominees, with the top two teams in the world not seeing any representation, but it’s hard to argue against the four nominees for World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Player of the Year. It is...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed Cup#Wlos#Usta#Ticketmaster
The Ringer

Women’s Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, and a Mailbag

Musa and Ryan chat about Wednesday’s Women’s Champions League games, where Barcelona put five past Hoffenheim and Bayern narrowly beat Lyon in the showpiece fixture (04:48). Next up, it’s on to some World Cup qualifiers, including Canada’s win against Mexico (15:02), before answering questions about England’s 10-0 win over San Marino (21:40), the difficulty of qualifying (26:12), and some World Cup and qualifying reform ideas (29:09). They also take questions about walk-on music (36:16), books (40:04), and whom they would want to lead to Champions League glory (42:32).
SOCCER
my40.tv

Hundreds come together for New Asheville Speedway Reunion

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of NASCAR fans come together over the weekend at the Western North Carolina Ag Center in Buncombe County for the New Asheville Speedway Reunion. After opening in 1960, the New Asheville Motor Speedway was a staple of the mountain sports scene for nearly four...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
newstalkflorida.com

Decision Time For FIFA Choosing 2026 Men’s World Cup Soccer Matches Host Is Coming Soon

America may end up hosting more games than planned. The governing body of international soccer, FIFA, is just about done with its assessment of American, Canadian and Mexican cities that it deems are good enough to host matches during the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Good enough means, how much money a local area is willing to pony up to satisfy FIFA. The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the global competition. East Rutherford, New Jersey and Inglewood, California more than likely didn’t have to put on much of a show to convince the money loving soccer group that New York and Los Angeles have the markets that have what it takes to host a game. America’s third largest market, Chicago, won’t make the cut because local officials and business leaders decided the World Cup is too expensive a proposition for the area. It is hard to imagine FIFA turning down Jerry Jones’s Arlington, Texas Cowboys stadium or Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s facility, Ross has an incentive to land the World Cup, he gets a big bonus from local government officials when he lands a big event because big events allegedly bring in tourists who spend money in an area. Canada’s second and third largest markets, Montreal and Vancouver are not on the FIFA list leaving just Toronto and Edmonton as Canadian contenders. Mexico is supposed to have matches in three cities.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

Asheville City Soccer Club heading back to Memorial Stadium for 2022 season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Blues are coming home. After withdrawing from the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Asheville City traveled across town to play their 2021 season at Greenwood Field on the campus of UNC Asheville. Now, a year later, with some much-needed improvements having been made, the Blues return downtown to Memorial Stadium for their 5th season.
ASHEVILLE, NC
KTVZ

US to host women’s World Cup qualifying tournament

The U.S. will host one of the four FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments in February in Washington. The Americans already have earned an automatic bid into next year’s tournament that will be held in Australia. They will play against Belgium, Puerto Rico and Russia in the Feb. 10-13 qualifying tournament. The U.S. will open play against Puerto Rico on Feb. 10 and then play Belgium the next day. The Americans will close out the tournament against Russia on Feb. 13.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy