Rock Music

METALLICA Announces 'The Metallica Black Box'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETALLICA has announced the opening of The Metallica Black Box. Debuting with The Black Album Exhibition, the Black Box will offer an unprecedented and ongoing deep dive into every era of METALLICA from the early 1980s garage days up to its present status as multi-platinum, stadium-filling hard rock standard...

The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: Kids Cover Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed”

The kids of The O’Keefe Music Foundation, which has become known over the years for its endearing videos of young music students covering hard rock and metal tunes — including Sepultura, Rammstein, Danzig, Clutch, Tool, Korn, and plenty of others — are back with a rousing rendition of the Slipknot anthem “Wait and Bleed,” from their eponymous 1999 debut.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Jason Newsted Recalls Emotional Final Metallica Audition

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted recalled the emotional experience of his final audition with the band, which took place in front of predecessor Cliff Burton’s parents. Burton’s death on tour in 1986 meant they needed a new member to continue, and Newsted had already delivered two test performances with James...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Launches 'Vinyl Club' 2022

METALLICA has announced the 2022 installment of its very own Vinyl Club. As huge music fans, the METALLICA members have been super excited to experience the resurgence of vinyl and the enjoyment of collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures. The 2022 Vinyl Club subscription will...
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

Man Really Cutting a Rug to Metallica Cover Band at Subway Station

Because heavy metal undoubtedly has the power to move bodies, and that includes getting down on the dance floor. Sure, Metallica fans might not immediately think of the legendary metal group when it comes to music meant for dancing. Still, Metallica songs could probably get the groove going in the club.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

JASON NEWSTED Credits The Success And Longevity Of METALLICA's Black Album To LARS ULRICH's "Meticulous Attention" (Video)

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted recently guested on Bill Burr's Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast for an extensive interview, which can be viewed below in its entirety. During the chat, Newsted commented on Metallica's Black album, which is celebrating its 30 Anniversary. Newsted on the Black album's appeal and longevity:
ROCK MUSIC
Middletown Press

Metallica Drop Massive 'Black Box' Project Overflowing With Rare Archival Content

Metallica have launched a new ongoing archival project, The Metallica Black Box, where the band will share an array of artifacts, memorabilia, and rare vault content from throughout their career. The Black Box launches Tuesday, Nov. 16, with The Black Album Exhibition, which features a variety of items tied to...
MUSIC
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Wolverine, Metallica foundation partner on ‘Encore’ merch collection

Wolverine is partnering with Metallica’s charitable foundation on a limited-edition boot and apparel collection to benefit students of the skilled trades. Wolverine, a brand of Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide, and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) are rolling out a new collection benefiting the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which provides support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs for students who want to enter a trade or other applied learning program. Grand Rapids Community College was one of three trade programs nationally to receive a three-year $100,000 joint grant from Wolverine and AWMH as part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLAYER's KERRY KING On METALLICA's 'Black Album': 'I Never Hated It The Way A Lot Of People Did'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about METALLICA's 40th anniversary and the relationship between the two bands, having emerged from the same early 1980s underground heavy metal scene in Southern California. Asked what his reaction was to METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, King said: "I may not have been super-stoked on it, but I never hated it the way a lot of people did. To this day, I like that record a lot. I think it's METALLICA but I don't think it's thrash METALLICA. You can hear where all the influences come from, from all of their older stuff. They just super-slowed it down and made it super-heavy; they made it super-catchy. That record probably sold more than all of my records combined. [Laughs] There was so much grief over that when it came out. And to be honest with you, everything that came out after that for a long time, that's what I have a problem with. But The Black Album? It's still heavy. It's got some fast stuff on it."
ROCK MUSIC
Z94

Jason Newsted – Lars Ulrich Is the Unsung Hero of Metallica’s ‘Black Album’

Comedian and metalhead Bill Burr recently welcomed former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted onto the Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast (heard below) for a talk about the 30th anniversary of the Black Album. While speaking about the making of the classic record, Newsted gave extra credit to Lars Ulrich, who the bassist sees as an unsung hero of the album.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch METALLICA Perform 'Damage, Inc.' Live At WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

METALLICA performed the song "Damage, Inc." live for the first time in years during the band's second headlining set at the Welcome To Rockville festival on Sunday, November 14 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Prior to the Rockville gig, METALLICA had not played "Damage, Inc." for...
themusicuniverse.com

Metallica taking over San Francisco for 40th anniversary

Metallica San Fransisco Take Over features an array of events. Metallica is taking over its hometown of San Francisco for its 40th anniversary next month. The band will perform two shows at the Chase Center on December 17th and 19th with a full weekend of curated live music, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and other events starting on December 16th. The 40th anniversary shows were announced earlier this year and only available to registered members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rockcellarmagazine.com

‘The Metallica Black Box’ Promises Deep Dives Into All Eras of Band’s Career; Also, New Archival Live Stream Series

This week, Metallica announced a project called the Metallica Black Box — a veritable bounty of material from the heavy metal icons spanning decades, starting with The Black Album Exhibition, continuing the 30th anniversary festivities regarding the band’s breakthrough 1991 record. A bit more details:. James, Lars, Kirk and Robert...
ROCK MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Metallica unveil “The Black Box” collection of rare memorabilia and virtual events

Metallica have unveiled The Black Box, a collection of physical keepsakes and virtual items pulled from the band members’ personal archives. The Black Box will include both physical and digital media, from weekly livestream events to limited-edition signed memorabilia. Fans can also purchase vintage photographs, commemorative album plaques and tour poster reproductions.
MUSIC

