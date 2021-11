Evan Mobley was flat-out bad against the Celtics on Monday night. The Browns got wrecked in Foxborough on Sunday, and the Cavs were hoping to avoid the same pitfall as their pig-skinned-playing brethren. The score was a lot better, and the Cavs actually played defense, but like with the Browns, the injuries were too much to overcome. Without Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers fell short 98-92 against Boston, and Evan Mobley was just awful all game long.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO