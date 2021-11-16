New Infrastructure Bill To Bring Billions To LA, Officials Say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday is expected to bring billions of dollars to Los Angeles County for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and more.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti attended the bill’s signing on the White House’s South Lawn Monday afternoon.

“The infrastructure deal means funding for megaprojects like (Metro’s) Sepulveda Transit Corridor, which will revolutionize the way Angelenos get around. With more investment in (Metro’s) bus lanes and the NextGen Bus Plan network, we can speed up our transit system and reduce congestion,” Garcetti tweeted after the bill’s signing.

The money will be used to fund projects like the one to replace the historic Sixth Street Bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Viaduct, in downtown L.A. The new bridge, with a price tag of $588 million, is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

Garcetti also said L.A. will receive funding for:

Electrifying Metro’s bus fleet by 2030.

Metrolink projects, including the Link Union Station project.

Ecosystem restoration projects, including the restoration of Los Angeles River habitat.

Los Angeles International Airport modernization efforts.

Projects to improve the flow of goods at the Port of Los Angeles.

The expansion of the city’s electric vehicle charging network.

Climate resilience and extreme heat mitigation efforts, including through cool pavements and tree canopies.

Water recycling and reuse projects.

The city’s transition by 2035 to 100% renewable energy.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Stephanie Wiggins said the bill will provide $9.45 billion for California public transportation projects.

L.A.’s capital investment grant program will double to $4.6 billion, Wiggins said.

Port of Los Angeles Deputy Executive Director of Stakeholder Engagement David Libatique also said that the bill would be a game changer for the port, with $17 billion reserved for ports in the U.S.

