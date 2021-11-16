ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

New Infrastructure Bill To Bring Billions To LA, Officials Say

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday is expected to bring billions of dollars to Los Angeles County for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and more.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti attended the bill’s signing on the White House’s South Lawn Monday afternoon.

“The infrastructure deal means funding for megaprojects like (Metro’s) Sepulveda Transit Corridor, which will revolutionize the way Angelenos get around. With more investment in (Metro’s) bus lanes and the NextGen Bus Plan network, we can speed up our transit system and reduce congestion,” Garcetti tweeted after the bill’s signing.

The money will be used to fund projects like the one to replace the historic Sixth Street Bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Viaduct, in downtown L.A. The new bridge, with a price tag of $588 million, is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

Garcetti also said L.A. will receive funding for:

  • Electrifying Metro’s bus fleet by 2030.
  • Metrolink projects, including the Link Union Station project.
  • Ecosystem restoration projects, including the restoration of Los Angeles River habitat.
  • Los Angeles International Airport modernization efforts.
  • Projects to improve the flow of goods at the Port of Los Angeles.
  • The expansion of the city’s electric vehicle charging network.
  • Climate resilience and extreme heat mitigation efforts, including through cool pavements and tree canopies.
  • Water recycling and reuse projects.
  • The city’s transition by 2035 to 100% renewable energy.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Stephanie Wiggins said the bill will provide $9.45 billion for California public transportation projects.

L.A.’s capital investment grant program will double to $4.6 billion, Wiggins said.

Port of Los Angeles Deputy Executive Director of Stakeholder Engagement David Libatique also said that the bill would be a game changer for the port, with $17 billion reserved for ports in the U.S.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Todd
6d ago

Yeah so all the politicians brothers sisters aunts and uncles can be consultants on the infrastructure that will be taking place and they will get rich and then run out of money like they did the bullet train and everything else politicians hire their families to be consultants and make millions

CBS LA

Ports Of LA, Long Beach Delay Fines Again For Idling Cargo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they are again pushing back the start of a new fine for idling containers, this as they continue efforts to address the cargo logjam which has contributed to a nationwide supply chain crisis. The container dwell fee was set to take effect Monday after having already been delayed several times. However, it has now been pushed back yet again, to Monday, Nov. 29. The delay in implementing the fee is because both ports have seen significant progress in recent weeks in clearing the bottleneck. Since the fine was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Naval Base Ventura County Activates Joint-Use Agreement With Port Of Hueneme To Help Ease Shipping Bottleneck

PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — U.S. Navy resources are being put to work to help ease the bottleneck at Southern California’s ports. Naval Base Ventura County announced Monday it has activated a standing joint-use agreement with the Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme to help decrease the port congestion in Los Angeles County and ease the national supply-chain shortage. NBVC is made up of three facilities – Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island – and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and the Navy’s “ghost fleet” of unmanned air and sea vehicles. The activated agreement...
PORT HUENEME, CA
CBS LA

Red Flag Warning Still In Place As Dry Winds Whip Up Wildfire Risk

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Red Flag Warning will remain in place through Monday afternoon for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the elevated wildfire risk brought on by dry Santa Ana winds. Smoke from a 16-acre wildfire which sparked in Riverside, Calif. Nov. 21, 2021. (CBSLA) The Red Flag Warning that took effect Sunday morning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Monday. It is brought on by the heavy winds, coupled with low humidities and high temperatures, which make for ripe wildfire conditions. “Any new fire ignitions will have an increased risk of rapid fire spread, long range...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Eric Garcetti Urges Booster Shots For Anyone Over 18 In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Speaking as both a mayor and someone who recently experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 case, Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday urged all Angelenos over the age of 18 to get a booster shot as a possible winter surge looms. “I was fortunate because in the days that I isolated, I had a mild fever for a day, some cold-like symptoms, lost my taste and smell for a few days, but then was fully recovered. Probably thanks to the vaccine that I got earlier this year,” Garcetti said. Garcetti added that he had not received a booster before testing positive because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Coast Guard Confirms There Is No Oil Sheen Off OC Coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A “light sheen” was spotted Saturday off the coast of Huntington Beach — in the same region as the October leak that spilled thousands of gallons of oil into the ocean. The sheen, measuring about 30-by-70 feet, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard at about 12:15 p.m., the agency’s public information officer said. However, at about 4:02 p.m., the Coast Guard said there was no oil sheen observed by both ships and helicopters off the coast of Huntington Beach. It is believed that the sheen dissipated. Divers also replaced the wrap around the damaged pipe. “While there...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Studio City, Santa Clarita Among COVID Hotspots Despite High Vaccination Rates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Studio City and Santa Clarita are among the Los Angeles County communities with the highest new COVID-19 infection rates, this despite having high vaccination rates. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, reported Thursday that those communities were among the 10 highest areas in the county for new coronavirus infections for the two-week period that ended Nov. 6. Lancaster and Palmdale topped the list. Of the 10 communities that had the highest rate of new cases, seven had vaccination rates that exceed the countywide rate, according to DPH. Ferrer said officials are studying the data...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

77 Unvaccinated LA City Employees On Unpaid Leave; Twice-A-Week Testing Begins Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of city employees are on unpaid leave, and hundreds more could join them over the next two weeks, as the Dec. 18 deadline looms for LA City employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that 77 city employees are on unpaid leave as of Wednesday, and 700 more are subject to being placed on leave within the next two weeks. “The good news is, overwhelmingly, city employees have gotten vaccinated. The numbers are impressive and strong, and getting better,” Garcetti said at a news conference Wednesday. “And I want to be clear the vaccine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Red Flag Warning In Effect For Counties Of LA, Ventura Due To Elevated Fire Danger

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A red flag warning remains in effect until Monday afternoon for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to weak to moderate Santa Ana winds and anticipated low humidity. The warning from the National Weather Service is indicative of elevated to critical fire weather conditions. According to forecasters, the Santa Ana winds are expected to peak across the region on Sunday and widespread wind gusts of between 35-55 mph are expected through the afternoon. The warning is set to expire at 3 p.m. Monday, as Santa Ana winds are expected to continue, with temperatures of 75-85.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joe Biden
Eric Garcetti
CBS LA

Newsom Announces Measures To Ease Bottlenecked Ports Of Los Angeles And Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced measures to get goods off ships backed up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and into stores. The new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, signed by President Joe Biden Monday, will give $17 billion to ports across the country. Though it’s unknown how much California get, the governor said the majority of it will go to future infrastructure. RELATED: New Infrastructure Bill To Bring Billions To LA, Officials Say The immediate concern, however, is getting the logjam of containers unloaded so that they can get goods to consumers in time for...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,876 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 26 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 1,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday. The latest figures brought the county’s cumulative totals to 1,518,732 cases and 26,999 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped by another 11 people to 573, one day after tumbling below the 600 mark. Of those patients, 149 were in intensive care, up from 144 on Friday, according to state figures. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Feds ID Ship Likely Responsible For Anchor-Dragging Incident In Huntington Beach Oil Spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Federal authorities have identified a ship they believe to have been responsible for the anchor dragging incident that may have subsequently caused the massive October oil leak off the coast of Huntington Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board Friday identified the cargo ship “Beijing” as the vessel likely involved in an “anchor-dragging incident” back in January that may have contributed to the leak. Investigators boarded the vessel Thursday at the Port of Long Beach. According to the Coast Guard, investigators determined the ship “was involved in an anchor dragging incident on Jan. 25, 2021 during...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAX Expects To See 2M Travelers Over Thanksgiving Period

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – About two million travelers are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, a considerable spike compared to the same time last year, when much of the country was under pandemic lockdowns. FILE — Travelers outside of the Tom Bradley International terminal at LAX on Sept. 20, 2021. (David Crane/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images) LAX reported Thursday that the estimated two million guests that will pass through the airport from Nov. 18-30 would constitute double the number of travelers the busy airport saw this time last year. The busiest travel days...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Infrastructure#Los Angeles River#South Los Angeles#Public Transit#Cbsla#The White House#Metro#The Link Union Station
CBS LA

Broadband Internet In SoCal To Get Major Investment And Overhaul From Biden Infrastructure Bill

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Metro Enrolling Riders In Low-Income Discount Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted a pop-up event at Union Station Wednesday to enroll low-income riders in its discounted fare program. After waiving bus fares during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro will again resume collecting fares on Jan. 10. However, it is now signing people up for its Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program, which offers discounted weekly and monthly transit passes on Metro. Metro was holding a signup event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Union Station Wednesday. To sign up, users need a TAP card and proof of income. Medi-Cal, EBT, Social Security award, a check stub or tax return all qualify. People can also apply online. To be eligible, a family of four would need to make an annual income of $59,100 or less. Under the program, a monthly pass is $76. A weekly pass is $19. For more information on how to sign up, click here. In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Tiny Home Village Helps Keep Residents Off Streets, Hosts Thanksgiving Feast

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tiny house village aimed at keeping families off the streets has hosted a Thanksgiving feast, and residents are speaking out about the village’s effectiveness. One resident, Rashid Eley, accepted his award from Urban Alchemy for putting in the work to get permanent housing. He’ll soon leave the tiny home village along Alvarado Street that he’s called home for the past five months. “Every day, prior to being here was unexpected and you didn’t know what the next day consisted of,” Eley said. “I appreciate the help and then also the job.” He and other residents were honored by...
HOMELESS
CBS LA

Santa Ana Stimulus Program To Distribute $300 Prepaid Debit Cards To Its Most Impoverished Renters

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana is launching a $6 million stimulus program aimed at giving a helping hand to their most impoverished residents. The Revive Santa Ana Resident Stimulus Program will distribute $6 million in prepaid Visa debit cards to 20,000 homes after the City Council unanimously approved the program at its Tuesday night meeting and increased the total amount so more households could be included. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the residents in Santa Ana, especially those who live in high-poverty neighborhoods with overcrowded living conditions,” Mayor Vicente Sarmiento said in a statement. “The Resident Stimulus...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Hate Checkout Lines? California’s First Ever Amazon Fresh ‘Just Walk Out’ Store Opens In Cerritos

CERRITOS (CBSLA) – There may have been long lines of excited shoppers Thursday morning waiting to get inside the new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Cerritos, but those likely won’t be matched by any long checkout lines inside the store. Shoppers line up outside the new Amazon Fresh store in Cerritos, Calif. Nov. 18, 2021. (CBSLA) The new Amazon Fresh store that opened Thursday at 11340 South St. is the first in California with the tech giant’s Walk Out technology. The store is equipped with cameras and sensors allowing customers to shop and leave without going through a checkout line or even a self-serve kiosk. The customer’s Amazon account is automatically charged with what is in their cart or bag when they leave the store. Customers still have the option of going through a traditional checkout process if they so choose. This is the ninth Amazon Fresh store to open in Southern California, but the first with this Walk Out technology. Some of the other stores have technology that allows you to scan items as you place them in your cart, but this store does not require that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LAUSD To Loosen COVID Restrictions Next Semester

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District next semester will ease some COVID-19 restrictions, including testing and outdoor mask wearing. LAUSD announced at its board meeting Tuesday that, beginning in January, only unvaccinated students and those with approved exemptions will need to undergo weekly testing. Currently, all students are required to undergo testing, regardless of vaccination status. The district also announced that it will lift the requirement that students wear masks outdoors at campuses in which at least 85% of students are fully vaccinated. Indoor mask-wearing requirements will remain in place. All LAUSD students ages 12 and older are required to receive their first COVID vaccine dose by Nov. 21, and their second by Dec. 19. The district is recommending, but not mandating, COVID shots for students aged 5-11. The spring semester begins on Jan. 11. Monday marked the deadline for all LAUSD faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. District officials told the board Tuesday that 100% of LAUSD staff working at school campuses are fully vaccinated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Manhunt On For Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Tuesday were actively searching for an armed man suspected for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills and Sunland-Tujunga neighborhoods of the San Fernando Valley after he was allegedly spotted trying to breaking into a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility. Surveillance video of an armed man who is believed to have committed multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills area of the San Fernando Valley. November 2021. (Ring) Los Angeles police told CBSLA that the suspect is believed responsible for up to 10 break-ins at homes and businesses dating back to Oct. 19. At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

